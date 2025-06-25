RockShox retools the SID SL: Lighter, smarter, faster

The SID SL was born in 1998 with a simple goal: make XC racers faster. More than 25 years later, RockShox’s flagship cross-country fork has been completely updated again. The MY26 SID SL isn’t just light—it’s smarter, more tunable and ready to take on the punchiest climbs and roughest descents of modern world cup courses.

And while RockShox added a few grams to gain stiffness and control, the new SID SL Ultimate still clocks in at just 1,390 grams. That makes it the lightest 110mm XC fork on the market today.

New SID, old attitude

The biggest changes are:

A new DebonAir+ air spring (based on the standard SID) offers better small-bump compliance and control.

Increased bushing overlap and a redesigned chassis reduce friction and increase precision.

Tire clearance now supports up to a 29 x 2.4″ setup, a welcome change for modern XC rubber.

Other small details include updated internals to support Flight Attendant on hardtails—a first for the fork-only version of RockShox’s automatic electronic suspension system.

Options for every racer

For racers looking to keep things simple, the SID SL is still available in two mechanical damper versions: a two-position (Open/Lock) or a 3-position (Open/Pedal/Lock) Charger Race Day 2 Damper. For riders chasing marginal gains—or just tired of flipping a lockout switch—the SID SL Ultimate is available with the latest Flight Attendant damper, giving riders automatic, terrain-responsive compression control in all three positions.

Every fork uses a 32 mm chassis and is offered in 100 mm or 110 mm travel options. Models range from the entry-level SID SL Base to the full-featured Ultimate and Flight Attendant versions. There are five models available.

What’s staying the same

The SID SL remains a lightweight, race-focused XC fork. It’s designed to get riders across the finish line as fast as possible.

Reba returns for budget-conscious racers

For privateers and riders looking to stretch their dollars, RockShox has also relaunched the Reba. Taking cues from the SID’s latest tech, the new Reba Gold offers: A highly tunable air spring inspired by SID, an XC-tuned Isolator damper, 100 mm–130 mm travel options, compatibility with TwistLoc and OneLoc remotes and a stiffer 35 mm chassis.

It doesn’t carry the SID name, but the new Reba offers a surprising level of refinement at a more approachable price point.

Built to win

RockShox has always designed the SID SL for a single purpose: winning XC races. Whether chasing world cup points or weekend warriors looking for their first local podium, the new SID SL lineup offers something for every racer—mechanical or electronic, budget or premium, hardtail or full-suspension.