Rocky Mountain unwraps the new Altitude

Updated altitude is a big change for Rocky, and for the Instinct. Rocky Mountain racers have been teasing the updated enduro rig for weeks, with the camo-covered frames first appearing at Crankworx Summer Series. Then, Jesse Melamed won the Enduro World Series Zermatt race on the secret-not-secret bike. Now, the Canadian brand is releasing details, and bikes to the public.

Altitude simplifies Rocky Mountain’s enduro line

The big news is that Rocky is consolodating its enduro bikes. Previously, the Instinct BC offered a 29″ option, with the Altitude handling 27.5″ duties. 2021 presents a siplified enduro line-up for the Rocky Mountain.

Now, the Altitude will be the only enduro bike Rocky Mountain makes. But it will no longer be just 27.5″ wheels. Small size frames get custom frame design offering more standover and 27.5″ wheels. Large and XL are 29″ only. Medium frames are offered in 27.5″ or 29″ wheel-sizes.

End of the popular Instinct BC edition bikes. The Slayer remains for those that want tomsething bigger.

Race proven on the Enduro World Series

There’s plenty of other improvements to the Altitude, bringing back up to date as a top enduro race bike. From geometry to frame design, it’s burlier to survive modern race courses. All this hsa already been tested out in the real world, extensively.

As Melamed showed in Switzerland, the new-look Altitude is capable of riding against, and ahead of the best.

“ I started my EWS career on the Altitude, I won my rst EWS on the Altitude, and now I’m ready to take this all-new version to the top step of the podium. The Altitude has always been the bike for me, and now that there’s multiple wheel sizes o ered, updated geometry, and a ton of attention to detail, I think it’ll once again be a crowd favourite amongst riders everywhere. It’s got everything you need to accomplish your riding goals, and for me that means race winning, lap smashing, all-around mountain bike fun!”

– Jesse Melamed

2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude: two wheel sizes, dual purposes

The goal of the Altitude redesign is to make a bike that’s competitive in modern enduro, but still fun to ride on your home trails. Unlike some brands that split these goals by wheelsize, each Altitude build should be capable of both. Along with hefty travel for burlier courses, the Altitude now has 160-mm rear and 170-mm front, the new frame has more adjustability than ever before. Chainstays are now adjustable by 10-mm. Set it long for speed, or short for fun no matter what wheel size you run. Combined with Rocky Mountain’s Ride-9 geometry adjustment chip, you can tune the Altitude to play or to race.

Ride-9. Image: Margus Riga Adjustable chainstays. Image: Margus Riga Canadarm meets OneUp. Image: Margus Riga More frame protection. Image: Margus Riga Chainstay protectors also keep the chain silent. Image: Margus Riga

The frame has added frame protection for 2021, as well as the new “Canadarm” chainguide mount with OneUp Components V2 Top Guide. Rocky custom tunes the suspension for each frame size, so every rider gets the same Altitude experience. All frames, 27.5″ and 29″ have clearnace for 2.6″ rubber. For added toughness in wet west coast weather, there’s dual bearings at chainstays and seat stays.

Altitude C90 27.5 The top-drawer C99 build in 27.5" C70 Coil build on the Altitude Rocky Mountain Altitude C50 Altitude frameset is available in 29" wheels... ... and for 27.5" wheels. The A70 tops the alloy Altitude line Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy A50 And A30, rounding out the full line.

Pricing and Availablility

While the Instinct BC Edition won’t return for 2021, there’s several special editions of the Altitude that fill in its place. Below the dream-build Altitude Carbon 99, there’s the Carbon 90 Rally Edition, built for toughness on any terrain, and the pure-gravity Carbon 70 Coil.

In addition to the carbon fibre offerings, Rocky Mountain has three alloy builds of the new Altitude. These bring the price down from the staggering $13,500 Carbon 99 to a more approachable $4,300 Altitude Alloy 30.

2021 Altitude bikes are available now from Rocky Mountain Dealers.