Rocky Mountain launches new global ambassador program

Rocky Mountain Bikes is rolling out a new global ambassador program focused squarely on community over race results. The Rocky Mountain Crew aims to be a network of community leaders, focusing on having fun and developing skills.

“We believe in the importance of community connections. This new program aims to facilitate fun and accessible rider progression opportunities while supporting vibrant riding communities across the globe,” the Canadian brand says in announcing the new program.

The requirements are more accessible than some programs. Rocky describes its ideal ambassador as “friendly faces and helping hands on the trails.” Applicants can be anything from certified coaches to mechanics, trail builders keen to be leaders on and off the trails. Ambassadors will be involved in support Rocky Mountain dealers and events in their communities. They will also be expected to be active on social media, provide product feedback and maintain regular communication with the brand throughout the year.

For that, Rocky Mountain Crew ambassadors can expect discounts on bikes from Rocky Mountain, free apparel and gear for yourself and to give away at community events, and opportunities to earn other rewards throughout the season. Ambassadors will also be featured on the brands social media channels.

If you like giving back to your local mountain bike community and enjoy helping others have as much fun on their bikes as possible, the Rocky Mountain Crew wants to support you.

The application deadline for Rocky Mountain’s ambassador program is February 15, 2022 at 11:59 A.M. PST. Visit www.bikes.com to learn more and apply.