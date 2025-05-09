Rocky Mountain is back! New Canadian ownership eyes global growth

One of Canada’s most iconic mountain bike brands is heading into a new chapter. Rocky Mountain Bicycles has been acquired by a group of four Canadian entrepreneurs under the name Chaos Sports Inc., with the new ownership pledging to preserve the brand’s West Coast roots while charting a path toward global expansion.

Still rolling from the North Shore

Rocky Mountain will continue to be based in British Columbia, with its research and development operations returning to North Vancouver—ground zero for the freeride movement and home to the trails that helped shape the brand’s reputation.

The new owners say they’re committed to Rocky’s DNA: rider-driven design, progressive trail-building culture and a loyal fanbase that spans from seasoned racers to weekend warriors. “We’re stepping in with humility, energy, and determination,” said spokesperson Patrick St-Denis. “Our goal is clear: to honour what has made Rocky strong for over 40 years and to open a new chapter of growth.”

Familiar faces with industry chops

Three of the new owners are also behind Maui Bikes, a Quebec-based ebike brand, bringing both business acumen and industry experience to the table. They include:

Jonathan Bourgeois, co-founder of Raccoon Skis and partner at Maui Bikes, with a background in innovation and outdoor culture.

Christian Thibert, president of Thibert Inc., a major player in North American distribution, bringing logistics and retail strategy to the team.

Patrick St-Denis, with brand strategy experience from Oakley and The North Face.

Jean-François Grenache, known for leading brand turnarounds in complex markets.

Together, the group says they’re focused on growing Rocky Mountain’s presence globally while continuing to support its Canadian identity.

Business as usual—for now

The company says all current warranties will be honoured and parts availability will continue without interruption. Customer service, retail support and operations will remain in place as the company works toward a strategic relaunch for the 2025–2026 model years.

The goal, according to the new owners, is to elevate Rocky Mountain into a global leader in the performance mountain bike category—without losing sight of the culture and community that made the brand what it is today. All we can say is welcome back Rocky. MTB wouldn’t be the same without you.