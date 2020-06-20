Rocky Mountain issues recall on alloy Instinct and Pipeline bikes

Rocky Mountain bicycles is issuing a voluntary recall of select alloy Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline models. All recalled bikes are the aluminum version, and no carbon fibre models are affected by the recall.

The affected bikes were sold between 2018 and 2020. The recall is being issued due to a potential failure of the bike’s front triangle. Owners are asked to stop riding affected bikes immediately.

Cause for voluntary recall In its recall notice, Rocky Moutain stated that “A few incidents in the field along with further testing has confirmed the possibility that affected front triangles could crack which could lead to a separation of the head tube from the top tube.”

Rocky Mountain will replace the front triangle of affected bikes, free of charge.

Owners who think they might be affected by the recall should confirm with their local dealer or with Rocky Mountain directly using the toll-free number, +1-877-744-1515.

The affected models are the following:

Products sizes small, medium and large with serial numbers starting with PRK17 and PRK18 are affected.

For products sizes small and medium with serial numbers starting with PRK19 are affected.

Products size large between PRK19-00001 and PRK19-01275 are potentially affected and need replacement, some exceptions are known from your Dealer, please contact them.

Products size large starting with PRK19-01276 onward are not affected.

More information on the recall procedure and contact information is available through Rocky Mountain.