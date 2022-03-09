Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team launches 2022 roster

Ever since Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team formed in 2018, it has been on of the fastest – and most stable – teams at the Enduro World Series. The B.C.-based team is keeping that momentum going for 2022. Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Remi Gauvin are all back for another year.

That core trio is now rolling into the 2022 season with four years experience travelling, training and racing together. For most of the trio, their relationship with Rocky dates back further, to their career before enduro. That kind of long-term stability is rare in the elite ranks of EWS racing.

ALN and the boys making sure they got the shot. Actual shot: Margus Riga Jesse Melamed Andréane Lanthier Nadeau Remi Gauvin

“A lot of teams say they’re a family, but the sheer amount of time we’ve spent together…we actually pretty much are a family,” says Remi Gauvin.

Why have they been together for so long? Why hasn’t any one rider opted to parlay their excellent results into a big payout? Well, creating the environment for success is hard.

“To actually have an environment that pushes everyone’s own level to their own top performance…there’s not a lot more you could ask for,” says Andréane Lanthier Nadeau.

Gauvin and Melamed with the tandem areals. Photo: Margus Riga Lanthier Nadeau takes flight. Photo: Margus Riga Melamed and Gauvin train off Brutus. Photo: Margus Riga Melamed turning into 2022. Photo: Margus Riga

It’s not just team members and most of the support staff that has stayed around. Most of the Rocky Mountain Race Face team sponsors that started with the program in 2018 are still around. That kind of consistency, and familiarity with what to expect from the bike, is important.

“I think the fact that ALN, Remi, and I have been on the program for so long, really shows our sponsors’ commitment to racing, and their commitment to us,” says Jesse Melamed.

Rocky Mountain Altitude team edition with coil shock. Photo: Margus Riga And the air shock option, rider's choice. Photo: Margus Riga Fancy sproingy Factory shocks from Fox. Photo: Margus Riga Fox 38 Factory, Maxxis rubber on Race Face rims and CushCore tire inserts hiding inside. Photo: Margus Riga Shimano XTR 12 drivetrains. Photo: Margus Riga Shimano XTR drivetrain and Crank Brothers pedals. Photo: Margus Riga Squamish's OneUp Component's supplies the integrated chainguide. Photo: Margus Riga OneUp EDC multitool stashed away inside a race face stem. Photo: Margus Riga Fox Transfer Factory dropper post and Reform saddle. Photo: Margus Riga Shimano XTR Trail four piston brakes. Photo: Margus Riga Rocky Mountain's classic head badge. Photo: Margus Riga Tuned by team mechanic Adam Trotter. Photo: Margus Riga Fox's bolt-on fender, made "team edition" with a RM/FR sticker. Photo: Margus Riga

For Rocky Mountain and Race Face, the connection is older. Decades older. Back in 1993, in the early days of mountain biking, the two Vancouver brands actually operated out of a shared space. Back here in 2022, the two brands continue to supply parts and bikes for the team. All three riders are on slightly different variations of the updated Rocky Mountain Altitude, decked out in the best from Race Face and other local brands.

2022 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

What’s Rocky Mountain say about its ongoing Enduro World Series squad?

At the heart of the Rocky Mountain Race Face team are our riders; Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin. These talented Canadians have all been on the program since its inception and have risen to the top while taking on the best in the world. The riders’ ability to perform on and off the track has made for an unforgettable period in racing.

The mutual dedication between our brands and athletes has built a powerful and memorable enduro program. This team has been an exciting chapter in the long history between Rocky Mountain and Race Face, and we’re stoked to be back for another year.

Riders:

Jesse Melamed

Remi Gauvin

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

Video:

Peter Wojnar

Photography:

Margus Riga