Rocky Mountain Race Face takes a ‘Victory Lap’ to celebrate sensational 2022

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team had a sensational 2022 season. Jesse Melamed succeeded in his quest to win the Enduro World Series (now Enduro World Cup) overall men’s title. Remi Gauvin wasn’t far behind and landed a podium of his own. And Andréanne Lanthier-Nadeau had a string of top results to finish ranked eighth overall.

As a team, that added up. RMRF finished second overall in 2022.

Jesse Melamed stood on top of a lot of podiums in 2022. Photo: Dave Trumpmore Melamed flying while flying the Canadian sleeve. Photo: Dave Trumpmore

Before moving on to 2023, the team gets together to celebrate the amazing season they just had in Victory Lap.

Of course, the big question after such a successful season is: what comes next?

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro 2022: Victory Lap

What’s the team say about last season’s effort?

After an incredible year for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team, including one very happy World Champ, we head to the Team Headquarters for a round-up of ALN, Jesse, and Remi’s biggest results. While the suits compare notes in the boardroom, the athletes get a chance to pursue some of their secondary vocations before they hit the 2023 season.

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro EWS Season Stats:



Remi Gavin

Ranked 11 th EWS Men’s Elite Overall

EWS Men’s Elite Overall Two Top 10 Finishes

Top EWS Result: third at Whistler EWS



ALN

Ranked eighth EWS Women’s Elite Overall

Three Top 5 Finishes

Top EWS Result: fourth at Val di Fassa

Jesse Melamed