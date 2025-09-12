Rocky Mountain unlocks more power in its SL ebike

Rocky Mountain is entering the eMTB power wars. The Canadian brand’s Instinct Powerplay SL, it’s first lightweight eMTB, already carried quite an engine. Now, Rocky’s offering a firmware upgrade to that Dyname 4.0 Lite motor.

The update will boost the Instinct Powerplay SL’s power by 27 per cent. In real numbers, that delivers a significant bump in torque, from 65 Nm to 75 Nm. Peak power jumps from 550 W to a hefty 700 W. That lifts Rocky’s SL Powerplays, so far only the Instinct, above competitors in terms of available power. And it does so without adding weight.

Rocky does note, though, that riders can expect some reduction in range, at least when taking advantage of this extra top-end power. The brand also notes that lower-power settings will remain available to riders and that continuing to use those settings will not change the Instinct Powerplay SL’s range. But “less power” is not really why you’re interested in this announcement, is it?

For those keeping an eye on the legality of these ever-more-powerful eMTB motors, Rocky Mountain’s firmware update sticks within the letter of the law. Canada limits Class 3 motors to a continuous (or “nominal”) power output rating of 500 Watts or less, but does not clearly specify a peak wattage. Rocky, like many of the high-powered motor producers chasing the Watt-hungry masses ( this includes DJI, Bosch and even Shimano) allows its motor to exceed 500W for short stints, say during acceleration or when punching up a quick climb, but its continuous power rating stays at 500 W.

This firmware update will be available from authorized Rocky Mountain dealers starting from September 12. Since the Powerplay and Dyname system does not rely on an app, you’ll have to take your Powerplay SL in to a story to unlock the higher power settings.

Rocky also hints strongly that full-power Powerplays, using the Dyname 4.0 motor, should look for a power update around December. That little Christmas treat will add to the 105 Nm torque and 700 W peak power of the Dyname engine.