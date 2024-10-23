Rocky Mountain’s 2025 Instinct Powerplay SL ebike

The Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay SL is designed for trail riders who want a lightweight ebike without losing power. Featuring the new Dyname S4 Lite drive system, it’s agile, responsive and packs a punch with its 480 Wh battery and magnesium casing for weight reduction. This ebike is built to keep you playful yet powerful on the trails. While the extra small version features 27.5″ wheels, all others are 29″ bikes with mullet compatability. The regular set up comes with 150mm of front travel and 145mm in the rear.

Customizable to fit your riding style

From size-specific chainstays to Ride-4 geometry adjustments, the Instinct Powerplay SL offers customization options to suit any rider and terrain. For those seeking even more capability, the BC Edition delivers an extra 5mm of rear travel, while the mullet setup compatibility provides further versatility.

Rider-friendly features

Rocky Mountain has equipped the Instinct Powerplay SL with thoughtful details that make it easier to use. The tube-in-tube cable routing simplifies maintenance. Battery charging is possible on or off the bike. Plus, the Jumbotron display offers a clear view of essential ride data like battery life and performance stats—no need to reach for your phone.

Power and range

The Instinct Powerplay SL delivers 65 Nm of torque and 550 watts of peak power, offering strong performance in a lightweight frame. Its new battery system ensures the range matches that of full-power ebikes, allowing you to ride longer without compromising on power.

What size and how much?

Available in six different build kits, the price ranges from $7,499 to $14,999. Each model is also available in extra small, small, medium, large and extra large sizes. The extra small features 27.5″ wheels, while all other sizes come as a 29″ bike.

The frame comes in both carbon and alloy to offer a variety of price points.