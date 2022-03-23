Roller coaster Cape Epic delivers new winners on Stage 3

The 2022 Cape Epic continues to be unpredictable, with new stage winners emerging on Stage 3. The all-South African Faces Rola team won the women’s race while German duo Georg Egger and Lukas Baum take the men’s stage win.

Bigger news hides further down the results sheet, though, as Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Nino Schurter struggled again on the fourth day of racing in South Africa.

Women: South African’s Lill and Strauss’ turn in the spotlight

Wednesday’s racing delivered a thrilling battle of strategy and stamina. South Africa’s Mari Rabie and Hayley Preen (Private Client Holdings) went on the offensive, putting the top two teams under pressure. With the distance to the finish closing rapidly, Candice Lill and Mariske Strauss (Faces Rola) and NinetyOne-Specialized-Songo’s Haley Batten and Sofia Gomez-Villafane were forced to chase.

The raw power of those two powerhouse teams proved too much for Preen and Rabie, who faded to third. That left Specialized and Faces Rola to sprint for the stage win.

Lil and Strauss came away with the win after a strategic move to lead into the day’s final descent. It’s the first Cape Epic stage win of 2022 for the South African duo.

“That was so good!” said Strauss.”It feels so good to win this stage. Today was all about executing our plans; it finally came together for us. All our strategy kicked in. We found our flow early into the stage and just rode well until the end.”

Lill adds that their strategy, leaving Private Client Holdings off the front, was risky.

“I said to Mariske we can’t let Hayley and Mari get too far ahead because they are such good riders. They were so strong today, but we stuck with them and managed to make our move near the end. The race was a lot of fun and very tactical, a very cool day on the bike. Mariske and I did our homework on the stage; we knew the finish was tight and that you needed to be in front going into the last stretch. We managed to execute our plan and from there we were able to take the stage.”

Further back, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot’s tumultuous Cape Epic debut took another downturn. After winning the prologue and Stage 2, the French star and her South African teammate, Robyn de Groot (Team BMC) sad another off day. The BMC team crossed the line fourth, conceding another 5:55 to Batten and Gomez-Villafane.

Faces Rola, crucially, jumps back into second place on GC. They are 10:07 behind the Specialized team. BMC drops to third, 12:19 back from the American-Argentine duo.

Liv Racing two teams finish sixth and eighth on Wednesday. Serena Gordon and Crystal Anthony end their day 25 minutes back. Sarah Hill and Kaysee Armstrong cross the line 39:20 after the leaders. Hill and Armstrong are now seventh, 11 minutes ahead of teammates Gordon and Anthony.

Men: Schurter and Forster fade while Speed Company lives up to its name

On the men’s side, another World Cup star was struggling. Nino Schurter and Lars Forster (Scott-SRAM) haven’t had an easy start to their Cape Epic title defense. The 2019 winners suffered mechanicals on the first two days of racing. On Wednesday, it was bio-mechanical difficulties. Forster appeared to have difficulty with the pace of the leaders, leaving the Swiss duo to cross the line 12th, 9:26 off the win. The Scott-SRAM team slides to fifth overall. They now have a deficit of 14:33 to make up.

At the front, a new team claimed their first win of the 2022 Cape Epic. Georg Egger and Lukas Baum of Speed Company Racing managed to distance the race leaders to take the win in Greyton on Wednesday. The German pair’s winning time of 3:48:42 was a full 2:15 faster than Christopher Blevins and Matt Beers (Toyota-NinetyOne-Specialized) in second. Race leaders Canyon Northwave crossed the line third, 3:37 behind.

“Georg and I have been friends for over 10 years; we have raced together since under-15 level, so we know each other so well” Baum said after the stage. “I know when he’s feeling good, and I know when his legs are strong. We have a great understanding of each other’s abilities. We raced hard from the start today. At the last water point, we just filled up with a bit of Coke, and then it was full gas all the way to the end. It’s great to win the stage.”

Egger and Baum jump up the standings into second overall, 4:42 back. It is still Canyon Northwave’s Martin Stošek and Andreas Seewald holding onto the race lead, though. Blevins and Beers sit third, now 6:52 back of the race lead.

“I felt a lot better today,” Beers said after the stage. The South African struggled through Monday’s racing with stomach issues. “The Speed Company Racing team was superb. But I am feeling back in business now and ready for racing.”

Racing continues with another, very different loop in Greyton on Thursday. This time, it’s a shorter but singletrack-heavy stage that will demand constant focus from tired racers. Covering 82km and 1,650m of elevation, Stage 4 takes in the 9-km Bakensop singletrack climb, all on shale singletrack, before hitting the UFO climb. Watch Stage 4 racing live on the Cape Epic channel.

Highlights: Stage 3 – 2022 Absa Cape Epic

Replay: Stage 3 – 2022 Absa Cape Epic