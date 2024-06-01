Ronan Dunne’s Red Bull Hardline preview is absolutely hectic

Red Bull Hardline is celebrating 10 years in Wales with some – but not all – new features. For a preview of what’s new and what’s the same, hop on board with Hardline Maydena winner – and recent World Cup downhill victor – Ronan Dunne.

Any time Mondraker’s Irishman’s tires touch dirt, things get exciting. Sending Dunne down the Hardline Wales track gets absolutely hectic. What a wild course.

Ronan Dunne: Red Bull Hardline Course Preview

While you’re here, check out the men and women of Hardline 2024 getting their first tire tracks on the bonkers Welsh track’s bigger features.

Red Bull Hardline 2024 First Practice

And more practice highlights. All the highlights!

Red Bull Hardline 2024: Practice Highlights

Want to watch the real thing, live? 2024 Red Bull Hardline is broadcast live, free, on Red Bull TV this Sunday, June 2.