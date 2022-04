Roxane Vermette leads Canadian u23s with top-10 at Brazil World Cup

Canada’s under-23 women are off to a flying start to the World Cup season. On Saturday, Roxane Vermette led two Canadians in the top-10 on the technical Petrópolis, Brazil season opener.

Vermette, on the new Stimulus-Orbea squad, is the top Canadian under-23 finisher in eighth. She was followed by Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) who worked steadily through the standings to finish 10th. Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE) followed in 15th for a solid weekend out for the u23 team.

The race was one Line Burquier (Canyon CLLCTV) of France. Two Italians, Sara Cortinovis (Santa Cruz FSA) and Giada Specia (Willier-Pirelli) followed in second and third.

On the men’s side, reigning under-23 world champion Martin Vidaurre (Lexware) stormed to victory for a roaring South American crowd. The Chilean escaped Switzerland’s Janis Baumann (Willier-Pirelli) and Ukrane’s Oleksandr Hudyma (CST PostNL) to win by 36 seconds.

Canada’s Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) started fast, sitting sixth after the first lap. The Vancouver Island rider would eventually finish 20th. William Cote followed in 42nd, the only other Canadian in the race.

Results: 2022 XCO World Cup 1 – Petrópolis, Brazil

Under-23 Women

1. BURQUIER Line (CANYON CLLCTV) 1:00:22 2. CORTINOVIS Sara (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM) 1:01:18

+56 3. SPECIA Giada (WILIER – PIRELLI FACTORY TEAM XCO) 1:02:08

+1:46 4. PEDERSEN Sofie 1:02:46

+2:24 5. SALVINI MORGEN Giuliana (SENSE FACTORY RACING) 1:06:27

+6:05 6. HOLCOMB Ruth 1:06:40

+6:18 7. SANTOS Ana (X-SAUCE FACTORY TEAM) 1:06:42

+6:20 8. VERMETTE Roxane 1:07:39

+7:17 9. VIDAURRE KOSSMANN Catalina 1:08:01

+7:39 10. JOHNSTON Emilly (NORCO FACTORY TEAM) 1:09:05

+8:43 11. SALAMANCA PINZON Maria Jose 1:10:11

+9:49 12. OLIVEIRA DA SILVA Sabrina (CALOI HENRIQUE AVANCINI RACING) 1:10:23

+10:01 13. MEDDE Isaure (CUBE PRO FERMETURES SEFIC) 1:11:21

+10:59 14. FLORES GARCIA Maria 1:12:36

+12:14 15. THEBERGE Marianne (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:12:59

+12:37 16. GONZALEZ OBANDO Yarela 1:15:38

+15:16 17. EUZEBIO DE SOUZA Luiza (CALOI HENRIQUE AVANCINI RACING) 1:16:30

+16:08 18. MARTINEZ MENDEZ Samira Noemi 1:17:50

+17:28 19. LIMA BRAGA MATOS Marcela 1:20:16

+19:54 20. MARQUES FERRAZ Lorena Ranchel 57:28

+13:42 21. JUNG Rosine 57:33

+13:47 22. MIRANDA BARBOSA Laurien 59:39

Under-23 Men