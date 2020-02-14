New Norco Factory Team riders debut at Salamina Epic Cup

Norco Factory Team’s newest signees were only announced Thursday. They’ve already been busy racing, taking on the Salamina Epic Cup C1 and four-day S1 stage race in Greece.

Carter Woods and Jenn Jackson joined up with returning NFT members Andrew L’Esperance and Quinton Disera to take on the series of Greek stage races. With three races in under two weeks, the Salamina Epic Cup series is an excellent opportunity for the Canadians to rack up early-season UCI points.

Salamina Epic Cup #1 (UCI C1)

At the first round of Salamina Epic racing, a single day UCI C1-ranked event, Jenn Jackson led the charge for Norco Factory Team. The Ontario athlete was eighth, behind Russia’s Vera Medvedeva.

Carter Woods led the team in the elite men’s category. The Cumberland, B.C. athlete was 11th. Under-23 national champion Quinton Disera finished 17th, with NFT veteran Andrew L’Esperance in 24th.

Salamina Epic Cup #2 (UCI S1)

After a short break, racing resumed with the four-day Salamina Epic Cup #2. The mountain bike stage race is comprised of a time trial, short track XC, a point-to-point race and, finally, an XC Marathon.

Jenn Jackson led the charge again at Round 2. After finishing third on the opening stage, she was placed fourth on the GC after two days of racing. In the end, Jackson would finish seventh overall behind race leader Claudia Galicia Cotrina of Spain.

On the men’s side, Andrew L’Esperance’s experience with stage racing paid off. His steady start at Round 1 proved beneficial in the heavily back-end loaded stage race. L’Esperance steadily moved up the rankings to finish 12th after four stages of racing. Carter Woods followed in 17th overall, and Quinton Disera 21st.

Salamina Epic Cup concludes next week with the third round of racing. The final race in the three-event series is another four-day stage race.

Full results from Salamina Epic Cup #2.