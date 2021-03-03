Sam Blenkinsop hunts for trail treasure in “Hidden Claim”

Sam Blenkinsop usually spends a New Zealand winter chasing the World Cup downhill circuit around Europe. When that was put on hold in 2020, he decided to chase a different sort of adventure.

Following the trail of New Zealand’s Gold Rush, Blenki hunts for secluded singletrack on a remote part of his home country’s south island.

Hidden Claim ft. Sam Blenkinsop

What is Norco saying about Sam Blenkinsop hunting for trail treasure?

As New Zealand’s Covid lockdown protocol eased, Sam Blenkinsop’s first winter at home in over a decade gave him the opportunity for a full factory reset, inspiring him to explore an untapped riding spot made famous during New Zealand’s Gold Rush 150 years ago.

Hidden Claim captures Blenki’s unique style over trails carved into the unforgiving landscape and will inspire you to discover the hidden treasures that might lie just beyond your everyday.

Concept and Execution: Hunt Cinema

Athlete: Sam Blenkinsop

Director/DOP/Editor: Scott Robb

Producer/Director: Nick Stevenson

Photographer: Cameron Mackenzie

Guide: Phil Oliver

Soundtrack: Space Above – Laniakea

Audio Mix: Scott Robb

Special Thanks: Helen & Brett Sanders – Matangi Station

Locations: Matangi Station, Alexandra

Flat Top Hill, Alexandra