Sam Blenkinsop cuts into a N.Z. winter on the new Maxxis Shorty

Sam Blenkinsop stayed home from the 2020 World Cup series, but his time wasn’t wasted. The Kiwi rider put his winter at home to good use testing the second generation Maxxis Shorty mid-spike tire.

Thick mud and deep loose dirt both find their way into Blenkie’s short edit. While conditions are loose, the mid-spike Shorty cuts through it all. And, as ever, the N.Z. Downhill racer’s enviable style on the bike.

Sam Blenkinsop – Maxxis New Shorty

Find full details on the renewed and improved second generation Maxxis Shorty. The latest mid-spike is available now at Maxxis.com and through local retailers.