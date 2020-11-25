Santa Cruz and Juliana issue recall for select 2020 Aluminum frames

Santa Cruz Bicycles announced Wednesday it is issuing a recall for select model-year 2020 aluminum frame Santa Cruz and Juliana model and color combinations.

The frames were damaged during a non-standard paint stripping operation, the brand says. This may lead to the frame bending or buckling, which poses a potential fall hazard. Santa Cruz is working in cooperation with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on the recall.

The affected 2020 Santa Cruz and Juliana frame model and colour combinations are:

– Nomad 4a Aluminum in Black or Eggplant

– Bronson 3a Aluminum in Red Tide or Olive

– Roubion 3a Aluminum in Maritime Grey

– 5010 3a Aluminum in Dark Grey, or Robins Egg

– Furtado 3a Aluminum in Fog.

Due to the nature of the damage, Santa Cruz emphasized that the recall is limited to the specific colours described above. Other models and other colours of the same aluminum models are not compromised.

Customers with one of the affected model and color combinations can return the bike back to their local dealer, who will arrange for shipment back to Santa Cruz free of charge. Customers without a local dealer can register the bike directly through Santa Cruz.

Frames will be inspected to determine whether or not they are compromised. Any affected frames will be replaced, or qualify for a voucher for the value of the frame to be used towards the purchase of another Santa Cruz or Juliana product.

Santa Cruz recall information and registration page.