U.S. National champ Savilia Blunk joins French XCO team

After winning elite U.S. XCO national championships in 2022, Savilia Blunk is headed to France. The cross country racer joins French team Rockrider Racing for her second year in the elite category. It’s also the French team’s second season, after debuting with recently-retired Stephane Tempier at the helm in 2022.

Blunk had a standout season in 2022, contributing to the renaissance of the U.S. women’s cross country program. In addition to upgrading her ’21 u23 XCO national title to the 2022 elite XCO U.S. championship title, Blunk landed four World Cup XCO/XCC top ten finishes last season with U.S.-based Orange Seal Off-Road Team. With the support of a European factory team, the U.S. champ is hoping to improve on those results in 2023.

“I am very excited! For the first time in my career, I will join a European team with which I will be able to participate in all the World Cup events,” said Blunk. “I’m going to discover a new environment, new equipment and I can’t wait! I am happy with what I have shown during the 2022 season, especially during the last big races. Now I want to continue to progress.”

Blunk joins a six-rider roster at Rockrider Racing. The 2023 team represents four countries, though Blunk is the only North American on the squad.

2023 Rockrider Racing roster

Savilia Blunk

Emeline Detilleux

Greta Seiwald

Olivia Onesti

Joshua Dubau

Mathias Azzaro