Schedule: How, where, and when to watch Lake Placid World Cup
Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet fighting for overall titles in New YorkPhoto by: Colin Field
This weekend, the World Cup lands in North America for the first time in 2025. Racing will be hosted in Lake Placid Olympic Region in New York.
This is an entirely new venue for the downhill racers, one that’s come with a hint of controversy already, and a return for the cross country racers. For both sides of the sport, the penultimate World Cup round will be vital to some hotly contested overall title races.
Canadians fight for the overall in New York
Canada’s right up at the front of two of those points races. Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet both sit second overall in the downhill standings.
Goldstone, who recently won world championships, is trying to regain momentum against a surging Loic Bruni. The Canadian had a rough first weekend in the rainbow jersey, though, finishing in the 20s in Leogang.
Hemstreet is up against Austria’s ever-consistent Vali Höll. The latter has dominated the women’s overall titles the last few years, so Hemstreet has her work cut out for her to unseat the reigning champ.
On the cross country side, the U.S. crowd has plenty to cheer for. Christopher Blevins (Specialized) leads both the short track (XCC) and Olympic (XCO) overal standings. With a solid lead in both, Blevins could tie up both overall titles on home soil before the series heads to Canada. That would be one heck of a party.
On the women’s side, it’s Trek Factory Racing’s Evie Richards that leads the short track standings. Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford) leads the XCO standings. In both races, it is new world champion Jenny Rissveds with the opportunity to spoil the party and take over the lead. While Alessandra Keller also has a chance at both races.
Where to watch: Lake Placid World Cup
Finals are broadcast on Flobikes in Canada and on HBO Max in the U.S.A.
Schedule: Lake Placid World Cup
Here’s the busy, busy schedule for this weekend’s World Cup. All times are in EST, all finals are in bold.
Friday, October 3
9:45 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women U23
10:35 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men U23
16:20 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women Elite
17:00 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men Elite
12:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Women Elite
13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Men Elite
14:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Women Junior
14:20 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Men Junior
15:05 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Women Elite
15:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Men Elite
Saturday, October 4
11:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Junior
12:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Junior
13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Elite
14:10 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Elite
Sunday, October 5
09:00 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women U23
11:00 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men U23
13:30 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women Elite
15:30 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men Elite