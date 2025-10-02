Schedule: How, where, and when to watch Lake Placid World Cup

This weekend, the World Cup lands in North America for the first time in 2025. Racing will be hosted in Lake Placid Olympic Region in New York.

This is an entirely new venue for the downhill racers, one that’s come with a hint of controversy already, and a return for the cross country racers. For both sides of the sport, the penultimate World Cup round will be vital to some hotly contested overall title races.

Canadians fight for the overall in New York

Canada’s right up at the front of two of those points races. Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet both sit second overall in the downhill standings.

Goldstone, who recently won world championships, is trying to regain momentum against a surging Loic Bruni. The Canadian had a rough first weekend in the rainbow jersey, though, finishing in the 20s in Leogang.

Hemstreet is up against Austria’s ever-consistent Vali Höll. The latter has dominated the women’s overall titles the last few years, so Hemstreet has her work cut out for her to unseat the reigning champ.

On the cross country side, the U.S. crowd has plenty to cheer for. Christopher Blevins (Specialized) leads both the short track (XCC) and Olympic (XCO) overal standings. With a solid lead in both, Blevins could tie up both overall titles on home soil before the series heads to Canada. That would be one heck of a party.

On the women’s side, it’s Trek Factory Racing’s Evie Richards that leads the short track standings. Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford) leads the XCO standings. In both races, it is new world champion Jenny Rissveds with the opportunity to spoil the party and take over the lead. While Alessandra Keller also has a chance at both races.

Where to watch: Lake Placid World Cup

Finals are broadcast on Flobikes in Canada and on HBO Max in the U.S.A.

Schedule: Lake Placid World Cup

Here’s the busy, busy schedule for this weekend’s World Cup. All times are in EST, all finals are in bold.

Friday, October 3

9:45 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women U23

10:35 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men U23

16:20 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women Elite

17:00 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men Elite

12:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Women Elite

13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Men Elite

14:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Women Junior

14:20 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Men Junior

15:05 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Women Elite

15:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Men Elite

Saturday, October 4

11:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Junior

12:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Junior

13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Elite

14:10 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Elite

Sunday, October 5

09:00 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women U23

11:00 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men U23

13:30 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women Elite

15:30 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men Elite