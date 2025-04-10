Schurter and Forster bum rush the podium–and get fined

To the casual fan, a five-person podium might seem like a participation trophy on steroids. But in the trenches of world cup racing, it’s sacred ground. It’s where fifth place means a contract. Where smaller teams earn airtime. Where fans get five stories instead of three.

So when Warner Bros. Discovery and the UCI axed it in favour of a traditional top-three for the 2025 season, the backlash was deeply personal.

Riders unite and then… rebel

It started with a letter. Led by UCI riders’ rep Rebecca Henderson, more than 120 of the sport’s top athletes signed a public statement demanding the return of the five-rider podium. Cross-country legends like Nino Schurter, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Tom Pidcock and Puck Pieterse backed it. Then the downhillers joined the fight, echoing the same message: This is our sport and we won’t let conformity strip away its character.

But that was just the beginning.

Brazil: The moment the protest hit the stage

At the season opener in Araxá, Brazil, Nino Schurter finished fifth aand Lars Forster finished fourth men’s XCO elite race. That should’ve been the end of their day. Plus Schurter is an absolute legend. Who’s gonna tell him fifth place isn’t a podium spot? So as the top three posed for the official podium photo, Nino and Lars hopped the fence, ignored the official that tried to stop them and stood on the steps anyway. It was awesome.

In full kit, with no fanfare, they reclaimed a ritual that meant everything to them. Fans cheered. Cameras snapped. And in that moment, a silent rule turned into a very public protest.

The fine print—and the fine

The UCI responded with fines: 800 Swiss francs each. That’s about $1300 Canadian depending where our economy is heading… The message was clear. Fall in line or pay up.

But riders don’t seem to be backing down. Riders are sharing the photos online. Fans are posting side-by-sides of past podiums. And the mountain bike world is watching to see who steps up—or stands down—at the next round.

Not just a podium

There’s a reason this moment resonates. Because it’s not just about tradition—it’s about opportunity. For riders like Emilly Johnston and Andrew L’Esperance, a fifth-place finish isn’t “just off the podium.” It’s a breakthrough ride. A contract in the making. A reason to keep going.

Mountain biking has never been about fitting into neat little boxes. It’s always carved its own trail, both literally and figuratively. And this? This fight over a few extra steps on a stage? It’s mountain biking at its core: a bit rebellious, a bit messy and full of heart.

Rebecca Henderson: “We remain unheard”

In a post this week, Henderson summed it up perfectly:

“I am super proud of the MTB world cup community. We united together and stood up for ourselves and fought for our five-person podium, even if we remain unheard.”

What’s next?

With the next round of the world cup starting tomorrow, all eyes will be on the finish line—and the podium. Not just to see who wins. But to see who shows up, who stands tall and who’s willing to pay a price to keep this sport true to itself.

Sometimes the best stories don’t end at third.