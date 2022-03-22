Schurter outsprints Blevins and Ferrand-Prevot rallies on Cape Epic Stage 2

Cape Epic bills itself as an “untamed” stage race. After three days of racing, it’s living up to that promise in spades. Tuesday saw another reversal of fortunes for the top teams, with Nino Schurter and Lars Forster surging after two days of struggle on the men’s side. On the women’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Robyn de Groote bounced back after a mighty struggle on Stage 1.

Ferrand-Prevot rallies

After storming to a prologue win, French Cape Epic first-timer Pauline Ferrand-Prevot struggled with heat on Stage 1. While many great riders have dropped out of the South African stage race in the past, PVP rallied hard. With BMC teammate Robyn de Groote, she stormed back to take Tuesday’s stage win after 123km of racing.

NinetyOne-Specialized-Songo fought hard to finish second. Haley Batten and Sofia Gomez-Villafane crossed the line 2:47 back of the French/S.A. winning duo. This preserves their orange zebra stripe Cape Epic leader’s jersey for another day.

Ariane Luthi and Amy Wakefield (Symbtech ZA) trailed across the line in third. That allows BMC to leapfrog into second. 21 seconds now separate BMC and Symbtech ZA. Candice Lill and Mariske Strauss (Faces Rola) are the top all-South African team, 10:10 back in fourth.

Liv’s two teams finish sixth and eighth. Sarah Hill and Kaycee Armstrong sixth. The all-American duo of Serena Gordon and Crystal Anthony eighth. That leaves them at seventh and eighth overall. But both are within fighting distance of a top-five finish.

Highlights: Stage 2 – 2022 Absa Cape Epic

Marathon sprint goes to Schurter

A wild sprint for the stage win decided the men’s podium after five hours and 17 minutes of racing. Christopher Blevins (Specialized) crossed the line first, but teammate Matt Beer couldn’t quite match the sprint speed of the XCC world champion or the nine-time world champion Nino Schurter. Cape Epic counts the finish time of the second rider over the line, so Schurter and Forster take the stage win for Scott-SRAM. That is still impressive riding from Beers in such strong company. Especially considering he struggled with stomach issues to make it through Stage 1.

Overall leaders don’t change that much at the top. Buff-Megamo’s Hans Becking and Jose Dias finished in third, 1.9 seconds back. Canyon Northwave’s Andreas Seewald and Martin Stošek 10.2 seconds later. That means Seewald and Stošek still lead in the overall, with Becking and Dias second.

Scott-SRAM and Specialized, though, jump back up the standings. Beers and Blevins are now third, 8:04 back, after sitting seventh after Stage 1. Schurter and Forster are fifth, at 8:35, up from eighth after two days of mechanical troubles.

Tuesday was a good day for Specialized and SRAM, which means it was a bad day for others. Santa Cruz’ Maxime Marotte and Keegan Swenson fall from third to seventh in the standings (+11:53) after finishing Stage 2 in ninth.

Racing continues on Wednesday with another 101-km of dust and stingletrack for Stage 3. The loop starts and finishes in Greyton, but takes in 2,250m of elevation gain along the way. Watch Stage 3 live on the Cape Epic channel.

Replay: Stage 2 – 2022 Absa Cape Epic