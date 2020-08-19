Scott Centric Plus is Nino Schurter’s new helmet

Scott’s new Centric Plus helmet shows the brand is taking safety as seriously as it takes racing. Designed to be raced at the highest levels, the new lightweight cross country and road helmet mixes an updated MIPS lining with high-performance features you’d expect from a top-end helmet.

MIPS meets podiums

Cross country race helmets need to be light and provide excellent ventilation to stay cool during hard efforts. But a helmet also needs to provide the best safety features possible. Scott worked with MIPS’ engineers to redesign and integrate the concussion prevention lining into the Centric Plus.

The result is the lightest version of MIPS to date. It is also extremely well ventilated while still providing the same protection against brain injury. Scott’s unique construction integrates MIPS into the Centric’s padding, making for a low-profile protective layer that doesn’t slow airflow through the helmet.

Scott's Centric Plus has all kinds of air flow up front. Photo: Rained Upon Media The integrated MIPS liner adds brain injury prevention with minimal extra material. Photo: Rained Upon Media Large rear vents let air move easily through the Centric Plus. Photo: Rained Upon Media MIPS, and minimal weight. Photo: Rained Upon Media

Every gram counts at the World Cup level, on the bike as well as safety equipment. With stars like Nino Schurter aiming at Olympic podiums, Scott made the Centric as feather-light as possible. Weighing just 220 grams, the Centric Plus shaves 30 grams off Scott’s previous premium helmet.

World-class comfort

Race gear doesn’t just have to be light. It also has to be comfortable enough that riders can perform their best. Scott’s 360 Halo fit system provides a wide range of adjustability, in small enough increments that any rider will find the ideal fit. For 2021, the adjustor ring has a rubberized finish so you can easily find, and use the dial with gloves on or on wet days.

Tested by the best

Scott’s Centric Plus is just going public now, but world and Olympic champion Nino Schurter has been testing the helmet for months.

“Details matter in professional racing,” says Schurter. “Having tested the new SCOTT Centric Plus for almost a year, I’m happy to finally ride it in a pro race and benefit from significantly improved ventilation and fit. The Centric Plus is also remarkably lighter than its predecessor.”

Scott Centric Plus will be available in stores and through Scott-sports.com by September.