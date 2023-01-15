Sea Otter Canada returns with packed 2023 schedule

Sea Otter Canada is returning to Blue Mountain for another big year of mountain bike and gravel events. The Collingwood, Ont. festival is aiming for a full three-day schedule, offering everything from mountain bike races and demos to a big gravel ride and numerous family-friendly activities.

Sea Otter Canada will run for three days, from June 16-18, 2023, though there will be a full week of community events leading up to that weekend for anyone in town early.

Scarecrow Gravel Ride

On Saturday, June 17th the Scarecrow Gravel Ride will take drop-bar riders on a tour of the best backroads around Blue Mountain. Three distances (48km, 68km, 88km) are on offer, all leaving from the top of the mountain and finishing at the main gondola plaza back at Blue. Candian national team athlete Ruby West will be leading the ride. There’s also the promise of the “Best butter tart in the region” at the ride’s mid-point, courtesy of Blackbird Pie Co.

Scarecrow takes a slightly different approach to gravel riding. An enduro-style ride mixes sections of casual place with 4-6 timed sections for athletes that want to push the pace.

Registration for the Scarecrow Gravel Ride opens Monday, January 16th, with early-bird pricing lasting through to the end of the month.

Mountain bike events

With Blue Mountain playing host again, a variety of mountain bike events will take center stage at Sea Otter Canada. While the exact formats are being determined, there are a few events planned.

For the gravity-inclined riders, expect a high-level enduro race (2019 hosted the Canadian Enduro Series’ only Ontario stop), a dual slalom or a head-to-head race similar to what the first Sea Otter Canada event hosted.

For the more fitness-focused riders, a marathon XC, winding out into the resort’s substantial trail network, is also on the schedule.