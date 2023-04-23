Sea Otter: Gas Gas shows off (most of) a new eMTB race prototype

Spanish motorcycle company, Gas Gas, is getting serious about eMTB. While it’s not the first moto brand to try cross over to pedal bikes, and Gas Gas does already have something resembling an eMTB, the prototype race bike the brand was hiding at Sea Otter represents a very different approach to the mountain bike market.

Gas Gas leans on partners for in-house approach

Gas Gas is still holding back many of the details about its new details, and many parts are unbranded components, but we did get to go back to a locked shipping container where they were hiding the bike, take a closer look, and draw our own conclusions. What we saw, and what Gas Gas was willing to share, could be very interesting for the eMTB market – and possibly mountain bikes more generally.

The new bike is Gas Gas’ first fully in-house designed eMTB and first bike seriously designed for racing. The Spanish brand is part of a larger group of motorcycle-related brands, which includes KTM and Husqvarna, and is using all those connections to create its first proper eMTB.

An unbranded fork up front, though one top cap was marked with WP And an unmarked shock out back A carbon fibre frame and substantial downtube cover The Gas Gas in-house shock already looks like a final product, minus graphics More shock details Gas Gas gets into bikes A full look at the downtube protector

Gas Gas leaned on design firm KISKA’s new 35-employee team, made up of mostly bike industry vets, to create this carbon fibre bike. The prototype uses a mullet (27.5″ rear / 29″ front wheel) set-up, though Gas Gas says they may move to dual 29″ for the production model.

Suspension is, very interestingly, all in-house, too. The brand said they’ve partnered with an existing suspension brand to get the foundations of a mountain bike shock and fork, but also added their own technology to create the final product. Moto suspension brand WP is also part of the group that owns Gas Gas, so this could mark the entry of another motorized suspension brand (like Fox and öhlins) into the (mostly) pedal-powered world.

The motor unit is also unbranded at this point. Gas Gas representatives would say very little about what was happening under the plain black cover. Aside from a SRAM XX Transmission drivetrain, most components on the bike were from Syntace, a long-running bicycle component brand that was recently acquired by the larger group Gas Gas is part of.

Syntace carbon fibre bars Syntace also supplies wheels for Gas Gas

Not just a side project

The new prototype looks nothing like the current line of Gas Gas eMTB. Our tour guide told us that the existing line, which looked more like a moto company making a moto-inspired eMTB, were basically placeholders.

The idea behind the new prototype is that this is not a small project by a motorcycle company. Gas Gas is committed to bikes.

Gas Gas is also committed to racing. They have four riders heading to the EDR-E World Cup series this year across two teams. One team will compete with Gas Gas’s own, as-yet unbranded parts. The other will compete on RockShox components. It should be interesting to see how the two teams compare.

As for the mystery parts, we’ll all have to wait a little bit longer. But the bikes are expected to start arriving for consumers at the end of 2023 in Germany. The plan is that the bikes will make it to North America a couple of months later.