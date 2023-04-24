Sea Otter Pt. 3: Classic bikes and custom builds

Hiding among Sea Otter’s booth of new release parts and brand new bikes are all kinds of spectacular custom painted bike and more than a few very cool and very retro builds.

Here’s a few of the best builds at Sea Otter 2023 from mountain biking’s past and a couple from its future.

Continental / Fat City Cycles

Continental used a beautiful Fat City Cycles to show off its new 26" tires External cables, steel tubing And huge bull horns at the end of a lengthy stem Inline brakes with very worn Gripshift leversift RockShox Mag 21 dates back to the early 90s As you might have guessed from the canti brakes. Classic meets modern. There's roughly 30 years between when these brakes were made and when this tire made its debut Made-in-the-USA by Chris Chance

Continental is enjoying a bit of a revival with the Kryptotal line of tires that landed at Sea Otter last year. With the expanding range of very capable youth bikes hitting the market, the German brand decided to make an equally capable 26″ tire to match. It also added new life to this Fat City Cycles Wicked Lite frame it had on display in its booth.

Brad Copeland’s black and gold Scott Super Trail

Brad Copeland pulled all the stops for this Scott Spark build The only addition that isn't in gold Scott "Super Trail" Most of the base parts are standard, but modified by Better Bolts. Gold cassette is stock, but gold ti bolts for the brake calipers are decidedly not standard Ceramic Speed chipped in its oversized pulley wheels Better bolts added gold titanium upgrades for every conceivable bolt on Copeland's Scott Like, every bolt and part. Fox's Kashima coating fits the assignment Not gold, but very America And a nice gold valve stem to finish off the build

Copeland’s known as a mechanic to the stars, though he recently stepped back from the relentless travel of the World Cup scene to work closer to home at Hush Money Bikes. His official duties at Sea Otter didn’t involve wrenches at all. He was just there to say hi to friends and show off his incredible custom Scott. With gold accents from Ceramic Speed X and Better Bolts to match the black and gold paint scheme, this “Super Trail” version turned heads.

Gary Fisher / 12 Speed

Gary Fisher was early to 29" but this alloy frame was on 26" wheels A tiny headtube for the XS frame Old-school RockShox colours A mix of classic and current drivetrain parts The garage door opener replaces a top-cap There's also a version for drop bars Press a button and your garage door opens. No need to bring keys on your ride!

12 Speed Products had a flashy XS Gary Fisher in its booth. The retro frame, mixed with modern parts, was actually showing off a Doormate remote garage door opener. 12 Speed’s new version mounts on a top-cap, making it compatible with mountain bikes.

We Are One – Arrival

We Are One Arrival Beautiful racing stripe details Clean linework that extended the length of the frame Not custom: every Da Bar / Da Stem combo comes in this velvet bag inspired by many Canadian's drink of choice...

Back to the present day, We Are One recently updated its rim profile so the Kamloops, B.C.-based brand just had fun with a few custom frames. With racing stripes and a bright white base, this 170mm Arrival stood out among the sea of booths.

Ibis Szazbo

Ibis Szazbo Looks complex but there are minimal moving parts. Just a lot of tubes Anyone remember Noleen forks? Triple chainrings once existed on mountain bikes

The Szazbo was Ibis’ first aluminum full suspension bike and the brand brings it to Sea Otter every few years. Repeat appearances don’t detract from this wild suspension layout and frame design. Who really misses the wild west days of mtb design?

Kool-Stop Penny Farthing

It’s Kool-Stop taking the cake for the most old-school bike at Sea Otter, though. What’s better than a beverage and a bit of sun as you take a spin on an old-timey penny farthing? Kool-Stop is also one of the last brands still making pads to keep the rest of these classic bikes on the trails.

