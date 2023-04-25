Sea Otter pt.4: Cool tools and new apparel

More new apparel, including awesome youth shoes and safety, new eyewear and an interesting bike lock from the endless booths of Sea Otter.

NOBL

NOBL, but make it sparkle Berd spokes and a shiny valve stem Classified hub laced to flexible hubs? That's different, for sure. Berd is the word

If you don’t have something new at Sea Otter, one way to get attention is to create a one-off or brightly coloured custom piece. Vancouver Island’s NOBL Wheels did both. Showing that it can do custom builds and custom colours, NOBL’s glittery TR35 rim on display in its booth was bright, down to the chrome tubeless valve. And it was different. It used Berd’s distinctive polyethylene spokes laced to a Classified two-speed internal gearing hub.

Smith

As always, Smith had all kids of colours for its eyewear. Ang matching goggle/helmet combos The new goggle options are all now available Again, in a range of colours Split Mag and ... ... Shift Mag XL are new And more road-focused frame options

Over at the Smith booth, there was a rainbow of colours. The goggles Smith announced last summer are now live and shipping, as are an earlier commuter helmet release. The recently-released Shift Mag now comes in an XL Mag and Split Mag (half frame) version. Momentum glasses are now OSX4 compatible, so they’ll work with your prescription, while a Vert frame is added to the line for a smaller fit.

Dynaplug

Dynaplug and Cannondale collaborated on this multitool with a plug It tucks away cleanly so you don't accidentally jab yourself instead of your tire It adds to Dynaplug's expansive range of tire plug tools

Dynaplug makes tire plugs in any conceivable container, plus a couple more we can’t show just yet. It’s the new multitool, made with Cannondale, that really caught our attention, though. It integrates a plug into the multitool. Easy.

ABUS

The Goose lock is surprisingly light for how secure ABUS says it is Youth helmets from ABUS Which use velcro to attach the visor, because, you know, kids... A convertible full face for youth is pretty cool. For adults, the MoDrop offers mo coverage It also has a port where you can hide ABUS' Quin crash detection sensor Quinn will alert contacts when you fall Smart, simple. ABUS adds a bit of mesh to the front vents to keep bugs out.

ABUS covers safety for you and your bike. A light but very secure Goose lock, interesting youth helmets and a crash detection system were all on display.

Yakima racks (and awning)

Stage Two is eMTB rated for the heftiest bikes, and it even has a ramp to help you get the bike on the rack. Optional turning signals and a lisence plate holder Yakima's awning offers 270-degree coverage and can be set up by a single person. Vertical mount, but it attaches to the bars not the fork crown. Hang Tight rack securely locks the bars in place And attaches the wheel, too That's not bouncing off. For those impossible-to-load bikes, often also eMTB, Yakima has this very modular rack As long as there's a tube somewhere, Yakima's global rack should be able to hold it tight.

Yakima had a very sturdy eMTB rack, a different take on the vertical rack, a fancy awning that attaches to your vehicle and a new rack that is very modular and adaptable to hold any frame shape you can image.

Prologo saddles and … gloves?

Prologo has a new NDR trail saddle It also comes in a women's specific version Which has more of a pronounced cut-out Subtle grip on the nose lets you keep position without grabbing when you don't want it to. A bit more cushion and a rounder shape Plus a cut-out to relieve pressure

Prologo is expanding further into mountain biking with new trail/XC saddles and an enduro design. The Italian brand is now sponsoring several downhill and enduro teams so expect to see more on that front in the future.

Addidas / Five Ten

Kestrel BOA For "downcountry" racing A different take on XC lugs And some bright men's colours, too More casual options Trailcross CL Clipless or flat-pedal options Bright, with a solid cleat channel The youth shoes are amazing And made with LEGO A digicamo green version adidas eyewear Uses a photochromatic lens And comes with an extra clear lens

The adidas FiveTen Kestrel Boa is the brand’s new downcountry shoe. They also had the Trailcross – clipless and standard flat pedal soles – in many colours. For young shredders, there were cute Lego shoes. On the eyewear side, aididas’ CMPT uses photochromatic lenses and comes with a spare clear lens.

