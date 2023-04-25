Sea Otter pt.4: Cool tools and new apparel
Youth helmets and shoes plus racks, saddles and a cool lock
More new apparel, including awesome youth shoes and safety, new eyewear and an interesting bike lock from the endless booths of Sea Otter.
NOBL
NOBL, but make it sparkle
Berd spokes and a shiny valve stem
Classified hub laced to flexible hubs? That's different, for sure.
Berd is the word
If you don’t have something new at Sea Otter, one way to get attention is to create a one-off or brightly coloured custom piece. Vancouver Island’s NOBL Wheels did both. Showing that it can do custom builds and custom colours, NOBL’s glittery TR35 rim on display in its booth was bright, down to the chrome tubeless valve. And it was different. It used Berd’s distinctive polyethylene spokes laced to a Classified two-speed internal gearing hub.
Smith
As always, Smith had all kids of colours for its eyewear.
Ang matching goggle/helmet combos
The new goggle options are all now available
Again, in a range of colours
Split Mag and ...
... Shift Mag XL are new
And more road-focused frame options
Over at the Smith booth, there was a rainbow of colours. The goggles Smith announced last summer are now live and shipping, as are an earlier commuter helmet release. The recently-released Shift Mag now comes in an XL Mag and Split Mag (half frame) version. Momentum glasses are now OSX4 compatible, so they’ll work with your prescription, while a Vert frame is added to the line for a smaller fit.
Dynaplug
Dynaplug and Cannondale collaborated on this multitool with a plug
It tucks away cleanly so you don't accidentally jab yourself instead of your tire
It adds to Dynaplug's expansive range of tire plug tools
Dynaplug makes tire plugs in any conceivable container, plus a couple more we can’t show just yet. It’s the new multitool, made with Cannondale, that really caught our attention, though. It integrates a plug into the multitool. Easy.
ABUS
The Goose lock is surprisingly light for how secure ABUS says it is
Youth helmets from ABUS
Which use velcro to attach the visor, because, you know, kids...
A convertible full face for youth is pretty cool.
For adults, the MoDrop offers mo coverage
It also has a port where you can hide ABUS' Quin crash detection sensor
Quinn will alert contacts when you fall
Smart, simple. ABUS adds a bit of mesh to the front vents to keep bugs out.
ABUS covers safety for you and your bike. A light but very secure Goose lock, interesting youth helmets and a crash detection system were all on display.
Yakima racks (and awning)
Stage Two is eMTB rated for the heftiest bikes, and it even has a ramp to help you get the bike on the rack.
Optional turning signals and a lisence plate holder
Yakima's awning offers 270-degree coverage and can be set up by a single person.
Vertical mount, but it attaches to the bars not the fork crown.
Hang Tight rack securely locks the bars in place
And attaches the wheel, too
That's not bouncing off.
For those impossible-to-load bikes, often also eMTB, Yakima has this very modular rack
As long as there's a tube somewhere, Yakima's global rack should be able to hold it tight.
Yakima had a very sturdy eMTB rack, a different take on the vertical rack, a fancy awning that attaches to your vehicle and a new rack that is very modular and adaptable to hold any frame shape you can image.
Prologo saddles and … gloves?
Prologo has a new NDR trail saddle
It also comes in a women's specific version
Which has more of a pronounced cut-out
Subtle grip on the nose lets you keep position without grabbing when you don't want it to.
A bit more cushion and a rounder shape
Plus a cut-out to relieve pressure
Prologo is expanding further into mountain biking with new trail/XC saddles and an enduro design. The Italian brand is now sponsoring several downhill and enduro teams so expect to see more on that front in the future.
Addidas / Five Ten
Kestrel BOA
For "downcountry" racing
A different take on XC lugs
And some bright men's colours, too
More casual options
Trailcross CL
Clipless or flat-pedal options
Bright, with a solid cleat channel
The youth shoes are amazing
And made with LEGO
A digicamo green version
adidas eyewear
Uses a photochromatic lens
And comes with an extra clear lens
The adidas FiveTen Kestrel Boa is the brand’s new downcountry shoe. They also had the Trailcross – clipless and standard flat pedal soles – in many colours. For young shredders, there were cute Lego shoes. On the eyewear side, aididas’ CMPT uses photochromatic lenses and comes with a spare clear lens.
Sea Otter 2023:
Canadian manufacturing and Swedish speed
Gas Gas shows off (most of) a new eMTB race prototype
Sea Otter Pt.2: Fast bikes and an athletic take on the Canadian Tuxedo
Five new drivetrains from Sea Otter 2023
Sea Otter Pt. 3: Classic bikes and custom builds
Sea Otter 2023: Road and gravel tech from Laguna Seca