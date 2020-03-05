Sea Otter to reschedule due to concerns over spread of coronavirus

Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California is the latest in a wave of cycling events that have been canceled or rescheduled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The long-running show is the largest cycling event in North America. It was originally scheduled to take place from April 16-19 in Monterey, California. The annual consumer expo combines pro and amateur racing with an opportunity for consumers to see the latest releases from all kinds of mountain bike companies.

Sea Otter Classic often sees a wave of product releases and announcements. With numerous UCI events, it is also an opportunity for cross country racers to earn UCI points closer to home.

A wave of cancelations

With Thursday’s announcement, Sea Otter Classic joins a growing number of high profile cycling events to be canceled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. On the road, Strade Bianchi is the first of the Spring Classics to be impacted by the virus. Race organizers canceled this weekend’s event when the Italian government imposed a ban on all public sporting events.

At the end of February, the UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi was canceled mid-race. Riders in the World Tour road stage race have been quarantined in their hotels since the race was halted.

There is no indication yet that coronavirus will impact Sea Otter Canada. The Canadian edition of Sea Otter was held at Blue Mountain, Ont. for the first time in 2019.

Sea Otter Classic’s full statement

After a thorough review of the coronavirus threat, we’ve decided to reschedule April’s Sea Otter Classic. Additionally, People for Bikes and Sea Otter Classic will reschedule the Bicycle Leadership Conference.

We are coordinating with local authorities to determine the best dates to host the 2020 Sea Otter Classic and Bicycle Leadership Conference. We anticipate announcing those dates by the middle of next week.

Information regarding registration refunds and rollovers will be posted on our website once the new dates have been finalized.

Thank you again for your understanding and support during these challenging times.

Sincerely,

Frank Yohannan

President & CEO

Sea Otter Classic, Inc.