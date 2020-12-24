Watch: Sean Fincham sends huge jumps a 100mm XC bike

You can’t hit 10 foot drops on a cross country race bike, right? Not unless you’re Sean Fincham. The Norco Factory Team rider hits drops and big step ups on Vancouver Island, all aboard his Revolver FS 100 race bike.

“I have been wanting to film an XC edit with Max for a while,” says Fincham. “We wanted to show that you can shred on an XC bike and it’s not all tight clothing and boring terrain.”

Spandex and skinny tires clearly don’t hold Fincham back at all. He doesn’t even have a dropper post on that Revolver. Just 100-mm of suspension and a whole lot of skill.

The Squamish-born cross country racer grew up around some of the world’s best trails. While he makes his living racing up as well as down at World Cup’s, he’s clearly comfortable on any kind of trail. Even if it involves getting enough air time to leap over one of his NFT teammates.

Raw: XC Shredding with Sean Fincham

If you have the skill, you can do whatever you want, it turns out. For the rest of us, can vs. should may still be up for debate, but Fincham makes it all look easy.

Would you try any of that on a cross country bike? We reviewed a Revolver 120, the longer-travel verion of Norco’s cross country race bike back when it first came out. It was a very capable ride, but we’d rather keep our wheels a bit closer to the turf.

Video: Max McCulloch (who is no slouch on an XC bike himself)