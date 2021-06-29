UCI just added a second North American World Cup this year

North American is getting a second World Cup in 2021, after a late announcement from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). Snowshoe, W.Va will add a second, downhill only round on September 14-15, 2021.

Snowshoe was last on the World Cup calendar when it hosted a dramatic conclusion to the 2019 season, crowning overall titles for the XCO and Downhill series.

Fort William cancelled for 2021

The new Snowshoe event replaces the cancelled Fort William, Scotland round. The iconic downhill venue was originally scheduled for May 22-23. When organizers and the UCI first announced Fort Bill was postponed, there was hope it could return in 2021. According to the UCI, organizers were forced to cancel completely “after concluding that it would be impossible to hold the event to the saftey standards imposed by the current pandemic, even later in the year.”

Snowshoe doubles up

With Fort Bill off the table, the UCI went on the hunt for a suitable replacement. Snowshoe was settled on, with the decision being to add a second round to the U.S. venue’s originally scheduled race weekend. Since Fort William was a downhill only round, the extra W.Va race will also be fore the gravity crowd only.

Snowshoe will host downhill World Cup racing Sept. 14-15, 2021. The cross country crowd rejoins for Snowshoe part two. The originally scheduled World Cup XCO/DH/XCC will still take place from Sept. 17-19, 2021.

World Cup racing resumes this weekend with the return to another venue that had an out-sized impact in 2019: Les Gets, France.