Seconds separate the best at Canada Cup cross-country showdown in Dieppe

The 2025 Canada Cup stop in Dieppe, N.B., saw a blistering finish in the men’s short track race, with less than half a second separating the top four riders. Trek Future Racing’s Ian Ackert edged out teammate Gunnar Holmgren by just 0.33 seconds to take the win in 20:39.93.

Leandre Bouchard (CVM Cyclone d’Alma) finished third, only 0.05 seconds back, while Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles OTE) crossed the line fourth—just 0.09 seconds behind Ackert. The group raced closely throughout the nine-lap event, pushing each other right to the final sprint.

Marcotte wins sprint in elite women’s XCC

The elite women’s XCC also came down to a sprint, with Sherbrooke’s Catryana Marcotte (SIBOIRE QuiRoule) taking the win in 19:33.44. Lea Bouchard (Specialized QXC) finished just 0.02 seconds back and Dorothee Perron (Ottawa Bicycle Club) rounded out the podium in third. The top four riders all finished within 1.2 seconds of each other.

Holmgren strikes back in XCO

After his runner-up finish in short track, Gunnar Holmgren returned Sunday to take the elite men’s Olympic-distance XCO race. The Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli rider finished in 1:27:39.95, narrowly ahead of Bouchard by just 0.16 seconds after six laps of tactical riding.

Holmgren said, “Really happy to put one together at the Canada Cup in Dieppe! Had some fun with Ian Ackert doing shake and bake in the short track, then took the win in the XCO on Sunday. Thanks to the organizers for putting on one of the best-run events around!”

Maxime St-Onge (Pivot Cycles OTE) finished third, 45 seconds behind the lead duo.

Bouchard rides clear for elite women’s XCO win

Lea Bouchard returned Sunday with a statement ride in the XCO race, taking the win in 1:29:58.22—nearly a minute ahead of Saturday’s XCC winner, Catryana Marcotte. The Specialized QXC rider was consistent throughout all five laps and finished strong to secure the top step.

Anabelle Drouin (SIBOIRE QuiRoule) claimed third, while Marie Fay St-Onge (Stimulus Trek) and Dorothee Perron rounded out the top five.