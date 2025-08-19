Semenuk’s legacy in motion: Foreverish chapter three drops

Brandon Semenuk could have made Episode Three of Foreverish a retrospective. He could’ve replayed the hits, showcased the accolades and left it at that. But in true Semenuk fashion, he doesn’t look back for long. Instead, the final chapter in his three-part video series with SRAM focuses on now.

That message weaves through every sequence: iconic tricks, intimate behind-the-scenes moments and conversations with those who’ve seen Semenuk build, crash, climb and create over the last 20 years.

Riding like no one’s watching

The riding, as always, is next level.

“He’s had the most courage I’ve ever seen in an athlete,” says one voice.

That courage is evident in more than just the riding. Whether he’s steering a rental car with his knees on the autobahn just to snap a photo at 200 km/h, or dancing his fingers across the controls of a slopestyle rig, Semenuk is always right on the edge. But fully in control.

The art of never settling

While earlier chapters of Foreverish explored his roots and creative process, this final episode hints at something deeper: drive. The kind that doesn’t let up, even after winning Red Bull Rampage four times.

Semenuk doesn’t rest on what’s been done. He’s already chasing what’s next. And that means embracing the chaos of creation: camera angles, dirt shapes, missed shots, broken bikes and getting back up to film it better.

Foreverish

After 20 years, Brandon Semenuk hasn’t just remained relevant. He’s stayed revolutionary. Foreverish isn’t about the past it’s about eternal progression and the messy, obsessive, beautiful process of reinvention.

If you ever wondered what keeps the greatest rider of all time going, this is your answer. And it’s not the medals. It’s gotta be in the feeling that started it all doesn’t it? The feeling that has me writing this and you reading it. The feeling of riding a bike. And the will to chase that feeling over and over again.