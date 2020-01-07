Seth Sherlock joins Intense Factory Racing

After Seth Sherlock’s wildly successful debut season, which that saw him take his first junior World Cup win, the Canadian downhill racer is headed to the big leagues for 2020.

The Squamish, B.C.-based downhill racer signed with Intense Factory Racing. There, he will join U.S. riders Aaron Gwin, the five-time World Cup overall winner, and Neko Mulally. It’s hard to imagine a better situation for Sherlock, or a better mentor, as he enters his second year in the junior category at this year’s World Cups.

Seth Sherlock’s invitation to join Gwin, one of America’s most successful downhill racers, on Intense Factory Racing comes after the Squamish rider’s strong first year junior season. At home, Sherlock won the junior men’s downhill Canadian national championship in Panorama. Overseas, he won the junior men’s World Cup round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. He also joined fellow Canadian Patrick Laffey on a World Cup podium in Les Gets, France, where Laffey was second and Sherlock was third. Sherlock was also part of the Canadian team at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, but a heavy crash in practice hampered his race, leaving him in 9th.

While Sherlock will be under a new tent for 2020, he’ll be on a familiar bike. He has raced on Intense downhill bikes for years with Whistler-based Kovarik Racing.