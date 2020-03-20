Seven of the best free movies, segments and specials to watch while isolating this weekend

With many riders stuck inside self-isolating or social distancing this weekend, the makers of mountain bike movies are stepping up to keep riders entertained. Both Fox and Creative Concepts have movies or segments online you can watch for free.

On top of that, there’s a whole raft of new content that has come out recently. From Emil Johansson’s incredible comeback story to Brendan Fairclough shredding in Châtel, France, here’s seven of the best movies, segments and specials to watch while indoors this weekend.

Ride Your Fu#%king Bike!

Fox’s 2017 movie Ride Your F#%king Bike! was made dedicated to Canadian downhill legend Stevie “Chainsaw” Smith, who passed away a year prior to its release. The all-star cast road trips from Irvine, Cali. to Smith’s home on Vancouver Island, riding all along the way. A classic, re-released into the wild for all riders trapped indoors this weekend.

Sam Blenkinsop’s Gamble segment

Kiwi downhill racer Sam Blenkinsop starred in what has become a fan-favorite segment from the full length movie Gamble. Creative Concepts have put the segment online, free to watch to help entertain riders in lockdown.

Between the Races: Ep. 7 – Brendan Fairclough

Monster Energy’s series of profiles on World Cup downhill racers stops by to visit “freeracer” Brendan Fairclough.

Brendan Fairclough’s A Dog’s Life visits Vinny T in Chatel, France

Fairclough has his own web series this year called A Dog’s Life. For the second episode, Brendog visits Vinny T in Chatel, France. Vincent Turpin builds incredibly steep DH tracks in Châtel to film his own videos on. The two top riders together on these private tracks is wild to watch, especially with some high-risk drone footage thrown in.

Top-3 Winning Runs from 2020 Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle

Rotorua kicks off the Crankworx World Tour every year, but 2020 was something special. While Canadian Brett Rheeder was absent, Swedish phenom Emil Johansson threw down what could be one of the best-ever slopestyle runs. Watch all three podium-winning runs from 2020 Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza below.

Emil Johansson’s POV of Crankworx Rotorua Winning Run

What did that insane slopestyle run look like from Johansson’s perspective? Check out his GoPro POV footage from Rotorua:

Emil Johansson: Every Mystery I’ve Lived – The Next Chapter

Emil Johansson’s road to Rotorua dominance was far from straight forward. Even after a dramatic comeback to win 2019 Crankworx Joyride in Whistler, the Swedish slopestyle star almost didn’t make it back to ride in 2020. Complications with Johansson’s autoimmune diseases nearly sidelined him, again. Here’s the full story: