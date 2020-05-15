Shamans and shredding: Finn Iles share secrets of “Rob’s Wild Rides”

Rob Warner isn’t exactly known for being a low-key individual. So you might expect an adventure to explore the best mountain biking in South America for his series, Rob’s Wild Rides to be just that. An adventure.

But just how wild did filming for Rob’s Wild Rides get?

Ask Finn Iles. The Canadian downhill racer joined Warner on two legs of the globe-trotting web special. In Ecuador and Colombia, Iles first visit to South America, he’s left following the lead of the Red Bull commentator.

RELATED: Finn Iles gets high up in Ecuador with Rob Warner

In Iles’ “behind the scenes” commentary, it doesn’t take long for things to take an unexpected turn. A visit to a shaman in Cito gets weird fast, and involves a guinea pig.

Safe back at home in Canada, Iles provides a running commentary on what it was like filming with Warner.

RELATED: Rob’s Wild Rides explores Nepal’s foothills

It’s an entertaining escape, and a great way to take a trip this long weekend. Call it armchair vacationing, maybe.

Would you go on an MTB trip with Rob Warner to South America?

If you missed out on Rob’s Wild Rides the first time around, you can catch more of the series here.

From Red Bull:

“Downhill star Finn Iles reflects on an adventure of a lifetime and takes us back in time when he joined Rob Warner in discovering new MTB horizons in South America. From spiritual cleansing, living the Chagra life and riding a volcano in Ecuador to learning Salsa, milking a cow, donkey shuttling and ripping through Colombian countryside. Finn’s story behind the story gets our wanderlust going.“