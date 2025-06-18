Shimano cascades wireless down to XT and Deore

Shimano may have waited a long time to release XTR and bring Di2 back to mountain biking, but its wasting no time at all with the follow up. Just weeks after dropping its first fully wireless drivetrain, Shimano is back with two more new cable-free groups: XT and Deore.

With the two new groups, Shimano brings Di2 to the core of its range. While we all drool over XTR, most of us end up riding one of its less flashy, and less expensive siblings. The good news is, as usual, Shimano does a great job of bringing most of the features from XTR to XT and Deore, including the most important ones. The less good news is that, as in unavoidable, the balance of price and performance that usually makes these groups stand out is now, well, it can now only be assessed in the context of the current price of electronic shifting.

If that last bit made you cringe a little, don’t worry. Shimano is still offering mechanical versions of XT and Deore, at least for now. Those remain very competitively priced and as capable as ever.

For those of you that do want to cut cables entirely, though, Shimano now offers groups that immeditely challenge the dominance of SRAM’s GX and XO wireless groups.

XTR vs. XT and Deore: What’s the same?

Quite a bit of the new XTR design trickles down to XT and Deore this time. All three use the same Shadow ES chain stabilizer and wedge shaped derailleur body design. All three use the same battery, charger and shifter shape, though not all shifter functions make it down to Deore.

XT also gets a version of the new servowave brake design that launched with XTR. There are different combination options, though, that set it apart from XTR. Deore continues with the existing brakes. Beyond Derailleur, shifter and paraphernalia required for those to function, Deore primarily uses existing 6100 series.

Like XTR, both XT drivetrain and brakes and Deore drivetrain are available as an upgrade kit. So if you’re already running these groups, or any combination of 12-speed Shimano HG+ drivetrain, you can just get the parts you need to cut the cables instead of having to replace everything. As with XTR, Deore and XT are backward compatible with all HG+ 12-speed groups and use a standard derailleur mount. Like XTR, though, new XT brakes will not work with existing systems as they use the new low viscosity brake fluid.

The Deore XT shifter looks similar to XTR, mostlyk Shift paddles are still very adjustable There's no "race day" switch to limit shifting to single-click on XT, as there is on XTR Deore XT brakes upgrades follow the new XTR design, but without the 5-degree upsweep of the top-end lever There's four-pison trail brakes And the two-piston XT option available to go with the new levers There are several new XT derailleurs, including the standard 8250 SGS to match a 10-51 cassette The 8250 SGS short cage to match the 9-45t cassette And two e-bike options. A 12-speed 8260 that hardwires to a ebike battery and the 8260-11, an 11-speed Linkglide option for more durability. Shimano's Shadow ES design maintains a slim profile in addition to its wedge-shaped design All the elctronic bits are tucked inside, as is the battery Both e-bike versions show an empty space in the rear derailleur where the standard models house the battery Like XTR, XT comes in standard (10-51) and ... ... a compact option, using a new 9-45 cassette The familiar shape of the 10-51 And the tighter spacing of the 9-45 Construction looks similar to existing XT cassettes, but with some updates The XT chainring is re-modelled to look like XTR, but with a bit more material

Shimano Deore XT 8200: What’s different?

As usual with Shimano, XT very closely follows the design of XTR, but at a significantly lower price point. The move to electronics means there’s often little cost to extending the functional aspects of XTR’s performance – like shifting speed and adjustability – across the range. But there are a few small changes in function and more changes in materials used for the derailleur construction. XT also keeps some of the literal shine of XTR, though at a darker hue than XTR’s glistening silver.

At the derailleur, there are still standard and compact groups available, with either a 10-51t cassette or the new 9-45t option. Both cassettes use forged steel cogs for the smallest 10 gears with the two largest being alluminum, compared to the mix of titanium, aluminum and steel for XTR. The derailleur itself is very similar, changing the finish and using an alloy cage instead of the carbon fibre cage on XTR, adding around 62 grams. For standard bikes, that’s the extent of the differences. E-bikes get more options, with the choice between 12-speed HG+ and an 11-speed Linkglide rear derailleur, both of which hardwire into the bike’s drive system.

At the shifter, the differences are similarly minimal. The “race day” switch on the bottom of XTR shifters that manually switches between single- and double-click functions disappears on XT. That and the finish is pretty much it. But that small change helps cut $44 of Canadian pricing.

Cranks are limited to a single option, versus the XC or enduro of XTR, using Hollowforged II design and a steel axle in a 176-mm Q-factor and 55mm chainline. Lengths run from 160mm to 175mm, with 28-36t chainring options.

Brakes: Deore XT 8200

XT also gets a completely new brake system, but with different options than XTR. The lever design looks very similar to XTR’s trail/enduro option (there is no XC lever option) and uses the new low viscosity brake fluid. Like with XTR, the lever’s pivot point moves closer to the bar for improved ergonomics and power but, unlike XTR, there is no five-degree up sweep to the lever.

For XT, Shimano offers three calipers to match with this lever. There’s a four-piston option for more aggressive, trail/enduro riding, a two-piston XC caliper and a flat-mount two piston XC caliper.

Deore XT 8200 Wheels

As announced with the launch of two XTR wheelsets, Shimano is getting back into the wheel game. While XTR was, of course, targeted at the highest end of the wheel world, XT is a very welcome return to the value of Shimano’s past wheelsets. XT wheels come in 29″ or 27.5″ and, at $749.99, are well under the $1,000 mark.

Alloy rim construction helps keep the price down, but some of the design carries over still. There’s wide rim bead, hooked rims, 28 steel j-bend spokes and a 30-mm internal width for a 1,983-gram weight for a pair of 29″ wheel. Being Shimano wheels, they use Centerlock rotors and Microspline freehub bodies.

Shimano Deore 6200

Deore 6200 looks, as mentioned, very similar still to XTR. The most value-focused of the three new groups, though still far from inexpensive, uses a darker finish than the polished XTR but still retains most of the function of the flashier, more expensive option.

There are differences, though. Most notably, Deore uses almost entirely parts that exist already. The only new parts are what’s needed to make the existing group wireless: rear derailleur, shifter, battery and charger. That does mean there is only a standard option, no 9-45 compact group for Deore.

The other main difference is at the shifter. Where the higher end groups feature adjustable shift paddle positions and a double-shift option, Deore’s shift paddles can’t be adjusted and only have single-click or click-and-hold (multi-shift) shifting. That helps cut a further $53 off Canadian pricing for that part alone. It also still keeps the third, programmable button featured on the two higher-end groups.

Out back, the Deore rear derailleur uses steel construction for the cage, compared to alloy on XT and carbon on XTR. The removable battery inside remains the same as other groups.

Like with XT, Deore offers two e-bike rear derailleurs. There is a 12-speed HG+ option and an 11-speed Linkglide version, both of which hard-wire into the drive unit.

Shimano Deore 6200 11-speed Shimano Deore 6200 11-speed

Canadian Pricing: Shimano Deore XT 8200 and Deore 6200

This is substantially less expensive than XTR, with a complete XT group dropping nearly a grand off of the price of XTR. Deore upgrade kits alone are a full $345 less expensive than the XTR upgrade kit. Both groups are still much more expensive than mechanical XT or Deore are, though. While XTR is a price-is-no-object experiment in what is possible, Deore and, to a lesser extent XT focus on balancing performance with value. The move to electronics is re-calibrating that balance across brands, and Shimano now joins that shift. Shimano will continue to offer mechanical and Di2-series Deore XT and Deore for an undisclosed period of time, so you still have a choice if these prices seem a bit steep.

If you don’t love that shift in what is considered value, it’s also worth noting that Shimano stepped back from Di2 in 2017, after first releasing it in 2015. The thought then was, in part, that the cost of taking Di2 wireless would not meet consumer demand. In our XTR podcast, Shimano N.A. Product Manager Nick Murdick talks about that decision, consumer feedback and the rise of SRAM’s wireless (and prices). So if it all seems expensive just remember: we, collectively, asked for this.

Speaking of SRAM, its wireless groups are, inevitably, what the pricing of Deore and XT will be compared against. For more on that, see our full breakdown of price vs performance between the two drivetrain giants.

But, sticking with Shimano, Canadian pricing for a Deore rear derailleur goes from $88.99 to $635.99. Another $50 or so, and you have a cable-actuated shifter compared to $202.99 for the wireless version. For XT, that change is from around $160 to $769.99 for a derailleur. Those are not small changes, but they are competitive in the contest of wireless drivetrains.

The very real silver lining here is that this is all compatible with existing parts (except the brakes) and, especially for Deore, most of the other parts carry over from 6100-series 12-speed mechanical. That means a Deore chain is still $39.99 and an XT chain is still $79.99. A Deore cassette remains $151.99. And, as mentioned above, if you already have most of this stuff, Shimano is offering upgrade kits that include just the derailleur, shifter, battery, charger and a 12-speed quicklink so you can cut cables on your current drivetrain instead of needing to replace the entire group.

Canadian Pricing: Deore XT M8200

Part Weight Price CAD Price USD 2-Piston Caliper w/Servo-Wave Lever (front) 287 g $311.99 $240 2-Piston Caliper w/Servo-Wave Lever (rear) 321 g $311.99 $240 4-Piston Enduro Brakes (front) 310 g $340.99 $265 4-Piston Enduro Brakes (rear) 330 g $340.99 $265 Rotor (160mm) 114 g (each) $88.99 $70 (each) Rotor (203mm) 169 g (each) $104.99 $80 (each) Crank (160 mm, 165 mm, 170 mm, 175 mm) 588 g (175mm w/32t) $260.99 $190 Chain ring (28, 30, 32, 34, 36 tooth) – g $98.99 $73 Shifter 97 g $253.99 $190 Rear Derailleur (Standard Cage / Short Cage) 454 / 451 g $769.99 $570 E-Bike Rear Derailleur (M9260 11sp / 12sp) 427 g $769.99 $570 Charger n / a $63.99 $45 Battery 26.5 g $75.99 $55 Cassette (10-51 tooth or 9-45 tooth) 463 g / 426 g $260.00 $195 Chain 252 g $71.99 $62 M8200 Wheelset (27.5″ or 29″) 1,874 g (27.5″) / 1,983 (29″) $749.99 (329.99 frong, 429.99 rear) $570 M9210 Front Hub (28 or 32 hole) 130 g $101.99 $75 M9210 Rear Hub (28 or 32 hole) 251 g $231.99 $180

Canadian Pricing: Deore M6200

Part Weight Price CAD Price USD Rear derailleur – $635.99 $435 Shifter – $202.99 $140 Charger – $63.99 $45 Battery – $75.99 $45 eMTB derailleur – $635.99 $435 Continuing parts (for reference) Crank/chain ring $179.99 Casette (10-51) $151.99 Chain $39.99 Brakes (each) $187.99

Complete Group Prices: Shimano XTR M9200

Complete group prices for Deore XT include brakes (calipers and levers) but not wheels. Deore M6200 does not include brakes or wheels. A complete Deore group with brakes is $1,726.91.

Group Weight Price CAD Price USD XT M8200 (XC) – $2,658.88 $2,000.00 XT M8220 (Trail/Enduro brakes) – $2,748.88 $2,070.00 Deore – $1,350.93

Upgrade Kits: Shimano Deore XT M8200 and Deore M6200