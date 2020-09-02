Shimano expands PRO parts lineup with new stem and dropper post options

Shimano continues to expand its range of PRO mountain bike components, with more parts and options for all kinds of riding. The latest additions include four new handlebar options, an all-new stem and more choice for the Tharsis and Koryak dropper post line.

Tharsis 100mm Dropper Post

Dropper posts aren’t just for enduro anymore, with cross country and even gravel bikes running the adjustable height seatposts. Instead of just making its Koryak post smaller, Pro’s Tharsis line offers a lightweight, shorter travel option specifically suited to the weight-conscious XC and gravel crowd.

The 100-mm drop Tharsis post uses an oval shape to reduce side-to-side play, a light 2-bold head design with titanium bolts and full alloy internals. It tips the scales at a race-ready 415 grams.

The Tharsis is ready to fit most modern frames, too, with three post widths on offer. Pro offer’s the Tharsis in post diameters 27.2, 30.9, 31.6mm. The Pro Tharsis dropper post has an MSRP of US$330.

Tharsis 3Five Carbon Handlebar Lineup

Handlebars seem simple, but come in a wide variety of rise and sweeps for different riding styles and personal preferences. Pro’s looking to cover all its bases, adding four new Tharsis 3Five carbon fibre bars to the initial bar it already offers. Pro first releses the 3Five Rise in 800mm width. Now there’s the Flat, Flat Top, Minirise, and High Rise in a range of widths, rise and sweeps.

But, all Tharsis 3Five bars are the wider 35mm diameter standard, offering more stiffness and control.

Tharsis 3Five Alloy Stem

To go with the expanded line-up of carbon fibre handlebars, Pro is launching the all-new alloy 3Five stem. Like the 3Five bars, it uses a 35mm clamp diameter for improved overall stiffness. The forged alloy stem uses a +/- 9-degree angle and is available in five lengths growing in 10mm increments from 60 to 100mm. The Tharsis 3Five Alloy stem carries an MSRP of US$110.

Koryak 34.9mm Dropper Post

The new 34.9mm seat post diameter is gaining traction, with more frames going with the wide post. Pro is joining the party, with the new Koryak 34.9mm dropper post. It’s limited to one 150mm travel option but uses internal routing and Shimano’s Optislick cable and housing. The Koryak 34.9mm dropper post has an MSRP of US$300, which includes Pro’s remote dropper lever.