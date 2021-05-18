Shimano is donating 100 trail building kits across Canada

Shimano is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving back. Specifically, Shimano Canada is taking the opportunity to highlight the tireless work of our those building trail and advocating for access across the country.

100 trail building took kits will be donated to cycling clubs and qualifying organizations nationwide. So much of mountain biking in Canada is run by grassroots advocacy organizations, from volunteers to builders to ambassadors, all making sure Canadians have excellent places to ride. This work requires proper trail tools.

“Shimano Canada is proud to be able to provide trail building tools to support our hard working and dedicated trail builders across Canada. Without these passionate and dedicated individuals, we would not have many of our favorite trails.” Said Tim Hadfield, General Manager, Bicycle Division from Shimano Canada Ltd.

Shimano Trail Building Tool Kit – what’s inside?

Shimano’s trail building took kits will include a rake, shovel, Rogue Travis Tool and a bucket. The top 20 applicants to this program will also receive a trail etiquette sign customized withtehir club or organizations logo.

How to apply

There are two ways you can apply to win a Shimano trail building kit; form or video submission. Details for the application can be found on the How to Apply secton in the IMBA Canada page

Submissions open now, and must be received before June 1, 2021 (11:59PM EST). Winners will be announced seven days later on June 8, 2021. A combined panel from Shimano and IMBA Canada will review all entries concluding the submission period.

Don’t leave all the “Thanks” to Shimano, though. If you want to chip in, either volunteering or supporting in other ways, contact your local trail association. If you’re not sure where to look in your area, reach out to at info@imbacanada.com – they can point you in the right direction.