Shimano upgrades enduro race and entry-level mountain bike shoes

After working hard to develop the top-end of its shoe line, including the shimmering S-Phyres, Shimano’s focus is on improving its mid-range and entry-level shoes. The enduro ME line also gets several upgrades, including the new Volume+ and Volume+ Wide options for riders with wider feet.

Gravity shoes get better fit, stickier rubber

Shimano’s popular Mountain Enduro (ME) line is getting better traction, with two new rubber compounds added for 2021. The higher-end ME7 adds two new fit options to accommodate a wider range of foot shapes.

2021 Shimano ME7 in Olive The enduro race shoe also comes in black New Michelin rubber adds grip to Shimano ME7 The tread been upgraded for 2021 New Volume+ and Volume+ Wide options are available this year.

Shimano ME7 – Volume+

The new ME7 Mountain Enduro race shoe is set up to fit more riders. Extra toe box volume, in either Volume+ or Volume+ Wide shoe lasts, accommodates wider feet without adding length to the shoe. All sizes get an improved upper design that wraps securely around the foot for comfort and stability on the pedals.

A new Michelin OCX3 rubber outsole compound, and revised tread design, increases grip off the bike. This adds to the low-profile buckle, and quick lace closure system.

Shimano ME7 comes in sizes 40-48, and in black or olive colours. The ME7 retails for USD $200 and weighs 380g.

Shimano ME5 The performance enduro shoe adds a Boa for 2021 A new rubber compound from Shimano adds grip 2021 Shimano ME5

Shimano ME5

One step down from the ME7, the mid-line ME5 now features a Boa L6 Dial closure system, offering precise fit adjustments. An additional velcro strap adds another layer of fit adjustment around the toe box. The ME5 also upgrades its rubber, with a new Shimano compound, and adds an ankle guar for increased protection when the going gets rough.

The ME5 comes in at $160, and is slightly lighter at just 352g. It comes in sizes 40-48, and any colour as long as it is black.

Shimano GR5 entry level gravity option The olive colour carries over from the ME line The GR5W carries all the same features. Laces keep the GR5 secure, but looking casual New G3 rubber from Shimano 2021 Shimano GR5

Shimano GR5

For flat-pedal fans, the GR5 provides performance at an entry-level price of just USD $110. GR5’s benefit from Shimano’s G3 high-grip rubber compound, mixing grip and durability. The GR5’s use a synthetic leather and mesh upper, with a lace closure system that offers fit, and off-the-bike casual style.

Shimano GR5’s come in black or olive, and run from size 33-48.

New XC lines offer hints of S-Phyre performance at entry-level prices

As it has with Deore, which benefits greatly from XTR innovation, the new cross country shoes borrow heavily from the shiny S-Phyre line. There’s two new shoes to choose from. The high-value XC3 and XC3W and the entry-level XC1 and XC1W.

2021 Shimano XC3 Blue and silver Or black. The XC3W adds a touch of colour All get the Boa 6 closure A lower profile adds stability to the performance shoe 2021 Shimano XC3

Shimano XC3 / XC3W

Bringing performance in a value-priced package is the XC3 and XC3 Women’s lines. An updated midsole structure lowers stack height to improve foot stability and power transfer for pedaling efficiency. A breathable synthetic leather composite upper wraps around the foot, locked in place by a BOA L6 closure system.

All this, at just USD $120. The XC3 weighs in at 320 grams, and are available in sizes 40-52. The XC3W are the same price, in sizes 36-44.

2021 Shimano XC1 2021 Shimano XC1W The XC1 uses a triple velcro closure

Shimano XC1 and XC1W

Shimano’s entry-level XC1 is now just USD $90, and is actually 10 grams lighter than the XC3 system. The XC1 uses a triple velcro strap closure system, and a new synthetic leather and mesh construction. The shoes use the same rubber sole as the higher-end XC3 for excellent grip off the bike.

X1 men’s shoes run in sizes 40-48, and come in black or red. XC1W women’s shoes run from size 36-44, and available in black.