Shimano upgrades gravity race and women’s shoes

Shimano keeps summer rolling with another big suite of updates today. After releasing new XTR, then XT and Deore and even GRX, the Japanese brand is filling out its gravity and cross-country shoe line-ups with some big additions. The new releases expand coverage for women’s models, gravity race shoes and all-weather options, while previously S-Phyre-only tech makes its way down into the core of Shimano’s XT line.

Shimano GE900HS in race-day white GE900HS also comes in a more reasonable black colour GE900W get a nice "Midnight Denim" colour. Photo: Sterling Lorence Shimano GE900GTX. Photo: Sterling Lorence Flat shoes get upgrades with the GF800 and GF800W. Photo: Sterling Lorence Again, black or a more clean white. Shimano's flat-pedal sole

Shimano Gravity goes racing

There are five new shoes joining Shimano’s gravity line. They range from the podium-chasing GE900HS (Hot Seat), a race-day version of its GE900, and the GE900W, a women’s version of it’s top-end clipless shoe. There’s also the all-weather GE900GTX and, for the flat-pedal crowd, the GF800 and women’s GF800W.

The GE900HS takes the GE900 and turns it up a notch. Stiffness moves up to an eight on Shimano’s stifness scale and a new Force Control midsole and 25 per cent increase in EVA midsole hardness, for efficiency sprinting stage starts and at finishlines as well as support on long race-stages. All the details are maximized, like Boa Li2 dials, a more supple upper construction for improved fit and the option of a very “race-day” white splatter colour option.

Shimano’s GE900, it’s otherwise top-end gravity race shoe, gets a women’s model. Like the men’s version, the GE900W uses a Torbal 2.0 midsole, Ultread GE outsole for grip off the bike, and a mix of Boa dials and a wide strap to secure the foot. Stiffness stays at a seven for this shoe, with sizing running from 36-44.

While it’s summer now, Shimano’s already thinking about training for next year (or maybe a vacation to the Scottish Highlands), with the GE900GTX. This takes the GE900 as a base and adds Gore-Tex membrane that extends into an ankle sock to keep the weather outside of your shoe. A midsole structure that allows the heel section to move torsionally adds some off-bike comfort without straying far from the GE900-level performance this wet-weather shoe is based on.

Finally, GF800 and GF800W bring performance to flat-pedal design. The Force Control from the GE900HS joins Torbal 2.0 midsole for a shoe that is a four on Shimano’s stiffness scale. Boa dials for fine-tuned fit and a fast-drying synthetic leather upper keep these flat-pedal shoes focused on speed. GE800 runs from 38-48 while GE800W runs from women’s size 36-44.

XC gets S-Phyre upgrades all the way down the line

On the cross country side, nearly the entire line-up gets updated for the season. That includes a new women’s version of the top-end S-Phyre, the XC903W, bringing pro-level race performance to a women’s fit, including a women’s-specific last. Like the unisex model, it uses dual Boa Li2 dials for micro-adjustable fit, Outread XC soles, an efficient 11 on the stiffness scale and a heel-lock for stability and power on the bike. Women’s sizes run from 36-44 in the XC903W.

Much of what made its debut with S-Phyre is making its way down Shimano’s XC shoe line this year. The XC703 brings dual Boa L6 dials with the lower dial adding a hard plastic shield. It is available in standard and wide fit and the XC703W women’s model. The XC503 and XC503W and XC302 and XC302W use a similar re-positioned lacing and Boa dials. Both come in standard, wide and women’s sizes, a single Boa dial with bash-guard and fit design borrowing from the higher-end shoes, but at more approachable price points.