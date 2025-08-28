Shimano’s new XTR M9220 pedals step up for aggressive riders

Shimano is bringing its flagship XTR SPD trail pedals into enduro territory.

“My first thought after opening the box is that these new XTRs are a nice cross between the outgoing XTR (PD-M9120) and the current Saint (PD-M821) pedals,” said Terry McKall in his first ride review. “Basically, Shimano finally creates a niche XTR that moves ‘trail’ to a proper enduro-worthy pedal without going full DH.”

More contact, better control

The M9220s offer a visibly wider platform than previous XTR trail models. Shimano says the raised outer cage improves stability, especially when descending unclipped. Four adjustable traction pins per side add grip between pedal and shoe.

McKall welcomed the extra support, saying it was “noticeable and welcome.” He also noted the pedal body is thinner than options like Chromag’s Pilot, helping to keep weight in check without compromising performance.

Shimano XTR M9220 pedals. Compared to the side profile of the M9120 Trail pedal. Not a huge change in stack, if any. But a big step up in platform compared to the minimal cage of the Trail pedals. XTR looks a lot more like Saint from this angle. XTR finally comes with pins! XTR without pins. And with pins on one side. It's not exactly shin-stabbing length, but it's nice to see XTR have the option finally. There looks to be daylight between the stock pins and those white GE9HS shoes (more on those soon, I promise). If you look close, the rear pins are making contact, if just. Cleat mechanism looks very similar. Shimano's cut weight away wherever it could. Backwarks compatibility. Stay classy, Shimano. XTR M9220 enduro pedals. Also, fully recyclable packaging on the new XTR versus some plastic on a current XT set. A welcome change that some might not get to see.

Yes, they added pins—finally

The option to run traction pins is new for XTR, though McKall pointed out Shimano’s stock pins are fairly conservative.

“The rear pins still barely made contact with the shoe, and it was hard to feel much of a difference between pins and no pins,” he said. “One of the first things I’ll be doing is hunting for longer pins.”

Shimano includes a full set of washers and pins, allowing riders to customize pin height. But for riders who want that locked-in flat-pedal-style grip, aftermarket pins may be the better route.

Numbers game: weight and size

Weighing in at 448 grams a pair (without pins and washers), McKall measured the XTR M9220 at 18 mm thick at the pedal body (22 mm with pins fully extended) and 28 mm at the cleat mechanism, making them nearly identical in profile to the XTR Trail.

Compatible with Shimano’s new multi-entry cleat

Like the new CL-MT001 SPD cleats, the M9220 pedals are all about quick engagement and confidence under pressure. The new cleats let you clip in from multiple angles: toe-first, heel-first or even a straight stomp down.

That’s a big deal for technical trail riding. And it also eliminates one of the key downsides of running longer traction pins.

“You can just keep your foot on the pedal and it will find its way home with surprising consistency,” said McKall. “That’s huge in those scary moments where you need to get clipped in again now.”

Of course, if you’re not ready to switch cleats, the M9220s still work with Shimano’s standard SM-SH51 and SH56 SPD cleats.

Availability

The new pedals are available now through Shimano retailers and the Shimano website. They include one set of CLMT001 multi-entry SPD cleats.