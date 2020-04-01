Mountain bike colouring book for kids (and others) stuck at home from Shotgun brand

With coronavirus keeping many of us indoors, there’s a demand for ways to occupy extra free time. That especially true for the younger generation, who have extra energy to burn and who are missing their regular outlet on the trails.

The makers of Shotgun kids seats have partnered with artist Mike Hearsey to help out. Every day for the month of April, the Shred Til Bed club will release a new mountain bike themed illustration. Parents can print it out for their kids – or themselves – to colour at home.

We may not be able to shred actual trails for a bit, but the Shred Til Bed is a great, creative way to keep the stoke alive!

From Kids Ride Shotgun:

MTB Artwork For Stuck-At-Home Kids

If you’re a parent that’s stuck indoors with little people, then help is at hand.

Because every day during April, the guys from Shotgun are releasing a rad new MTB illustration for your kids to print out and color at home.

There are 30 ‘Shred Til Bed’ MTB animals for kids to collect and color during April. And all illustrations are drawn by the super talented Mike Hearsey from @snide.art, who is certainly worth a follow on the ‘gram if you like bike art.

“With coronavirus putting the world into lock-down, we realize a lot of families can’t get onto the trails right now, so this is our way of trying to keep the MTB stoke alive at home. Hopefully we’re all back on the trails before we know it” – Dan Necklen , Shotgun co-founder

To get your first piece of MTB artwork now (and then one each day to your inbox during April), head over to the shotgun website: www.kidsrideshotgun. com/products/shred-til-bed