SH!T LIGHT aims to be Brandon Semenuk’s worst video yet

Usually when spending months crafting a video part, athlete’s and producers wait for good light to film. That’s not what Brandon Semenuk did for SH!T LIGHT. The iconic freerider leaned into the worst conditions possible. Is he trying to make his worst video ever? Is he just up for a challenge? Is it even possible for Brandon Semenuk to make a bad video?!?

The Canadian worked with ö Clever for the, uh, very clever concept. It’s a bit of a departure from his usual, higly manicured video work. But the raw feeling is refreshing at the same time.

Or maybe anything Brandon Semenuk does is so far ahead of everyone else it can’t help but be good. Anyway, here’s SH!T LIGHT

SH!T LIGHT ft. Brandon Semenuk

What’s Semenuk say about Sh!t Light

The name says it all. Shot in the worst light possible – midday glare, blown shadows, and zero forgiveness. Instead of chasing golden hour, we leaned into the harshest conditions summer could throw at us and made that the focus. The result is a piece that highlights riding in less-than-ideal conditions and turns it into something raw and unique.