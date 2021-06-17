Sideways (and then some): Getting wild at Crankworx Whip-Off Champs

Before racing got underway in Austria, European Whip-Off Championships provided a hectic start to Crankworx Innsbruck 2021.

On the men’s side, Kaos Seagrave walked away with the gold for a whip that tests the limits of mountain biking and the laws of physics in equal measure. Austria’s Peter Kaiser snagged second while Kade Edwards, third, stole the show with a wild whip that wouldn’t come back. Full slow motion of that at the bottom.

New Zealand’s Robin Goomes took the reigns from perpetual women’s Whip-Off winner, Revelstoke, B.C.’s Casey Brown. Another Kiwi and Red Bull Formation rider, Jess Blewitt landed third.

Highlights: Official European Whip-Off Championships

How did Kade Edwards blow up his front wheel and walk away? Full slow motion breakdown of the wild whip that just wouldn’t come back:

Bonus CanCon: Squamish juniors Coen Skrypnek, Jake Jewett and Jackson Goldstone getting sideways: