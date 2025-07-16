Singletrack 6 wraps with epic battles and classic Kootenay trails

Stage 5 of Singletrack 6 took riders somewhere new — Salmo, B.C. — and it didn’t disappoint. Though the stage was the shortest of the week, it was anything but easy. Trails like Green Goblin and Mama Bear served up punchy climbs, flowing descents, and one rough-and-tumble downhill.

The atmosphere was pure stoke as riders soaked in Salmo’s signature trails and saved just enough in the tank for the final push into Nelson. For the pro fields, the racing remained as tight as ever.

In the women’s pro/elite race, Britt Mason continued her commanding run, winning Stage 5 in 2:06:37.7. Carolyn Guay was just behind in 2:08:17.6, with Emma Maaranen staying in the fight at 2:09:47.1.

But the most compelling storyline remained the “Disera Duel” in the men’s race. Quinton and Peter Disera crossed the line separated by just 1.5 seconds after nearly two hours of hard racing. It was yet another thrilling chapter in what had become a week-long brotherly battle, and it left the overall result wide open heading into the final day.

Nelson delivers a perfect finish

Stage 6 brought riders to the legendary trails around Nelson. Overnight gave everyone ideal conditions to wrap up six days of singletrack racing in style. Riders tackled 28.5 kilometres and 1,500 metres of climbing on trails like Upper Bottoms, Very High, Mister Slave and Blue Steel. All leading to a finish line party at Morning Mountain.

Britt Mason once again proved her consistency and grit, locking down the overall victory after six stages of tough riding. Emma Maaranen finished second overall, having kept the pressure on all week, while Lindsay Glassford’s late charge secured her third place on the final podium.

In the men’s field, the sibling rivalry came down to the wire, literally. After six days and over 200 kilometres of racing, Peter and Quinton Disera were separated by just one second on the overall standings. Peter emerged the winner, edging out his brother in one of the closest finishes in Singletrack 6 history.

Onto the next one…

The TransRockies crew has already announced the evolution of the event: Singletrack 3. It’s set to pack the same spirit and world-class trails into a tighter, three-day format promising even more fun, camaraderie and racing action in 2026.

For full results head to Zone4.ca.