Six digital gifts for last minute shoppers

If you’re still shopping for your favorite mountain biker, skip the lines and stay away from busy malls. These six gifts can all be purchased online without worrying whether they’ll arrive on time for the big day.

Trail membership / pass

Summer riding may not be front of mind in the middle of winter, but trail advocacy work is happening year-round. Supporting your local trail organization or riding area with your membership is always a good idea, and signing on early helps them with their work over the winter.

Zwift account (US$180 for one year or US$45 for three months)

Canadian’s may not be able to ride outside all year – unless you get into fat biking – but a Zwift membership will make it easier to hit the ground running – or rolling – when the trails do open up in Spring.

FloBikes subscription ($210/year)

It’s where world championships will be broadcast for the next few years. And there’s cyclocross and road racing, too, for when there are no mountain bike races to watch.

Climate change doesn’t just impact winter sports. Overly dry summers require more trail maintenance and increasing forest fires are a growing concern for mountain bikers. Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck and Karsten Madsen are lined up beside the many winter sports athletes on POW’s Canadian ambassadors.

Subscription to Canadian Cycling Magazine (12 issues for $38.95, or 6 issues for $20.95)

Ok, we’re a bit biased about this one, but we think you’ll like it too. Who wouldn’t like the latest gear and news delivered directly to their home?

This one isn’t a guarantee, but even if you don’t win the bike you’re still supporting WORCA’s excellent work maintaining and advocating for Whistler’s valley and alpine trail network. Must be in B.C. to enter.