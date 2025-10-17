Six of thee best new clipless pedals to help you lock in on your next ride

SPD pedals, or clipless pedals, aren’t new. But there are a lot of new options out there, many with interesting new features. Thinner, wider, lighter, less light, new cleat designs, adaptable cleat designs, adjustable Q-factor, and new materials. These are all features that help set new SPD pedals apart from what’s come before.

Here are six of the newer and most interesting clipless options on the market, including a few new Canadian offerings, to keep you locked in on your next ride.

Six of the best new clipless pedals

XTR now looks a lot more like Saint from this angle. XTR M9220 enduro pedals. Shimano's cut weight away wherever it could.

Shimano – XTR M9220

Shimano’s trail pedals have evolved at a glacial pace, until 2025. Steady, incremental updates kept the platform version of Shimano’s XC pedal among the better options on the market. With the new XTR, though, the Japanese brand redesigns XTR Trail with its own distinct personality, purpose built for enduro/trail riding instead of deprived from XC racing.

There’s a wider platform and, finally, the option to run pins. XTR is narrower and lighter than the full downhill Saint pedals, but provides significantly more support than the prior generation of minimalist platform XTR Trail (M9120) pedals, which is a very welcome change. The new pedal body height is nearly identical to the prior XTR Trail pedal, but that width does extend out further.

The new pedal coincided with a rare update from Shimano: a new SPD cleat. The CL-MT001 is compatible with any Shimano clipless pedal, and you don’t need it to run the new XTRs, but they are a nice bonus that will ship in the box with every trail pedal. Shimano XTR M9220 are $350 in Canada and weigh 448g per pair.

Alt. is the standard Del. is a minimalist, gravel focused option Ctrl. aims for more support for trail riding

Wolf Tooth – Ctl. Alt. Del.

Minnesota’s Wolf Tooth continues to steadily expand its line of Made in the U.S.A. products with its first clipless pedal. Well, it’s first three clipless pedals. After releasing several flat pedal options, Wolf Tooth released the Ctl. Alt. Del. trio all at once. The range covers trail, xc, and gravel riding. But all three feature a common, and innovative mechanism to adjust Q-Factor. Why? Well, if you want XC pedals on your gravel bike, or gravel pedals on your drop-bar-mtb conversion, you probably want a different Q-Factor to suit.

This trio of pedals covers a range of riding from gravel to trail. The Del. gravel pedal is a distinctive single-sided version of the Alt. XC pedal, which cuts the weight from an already-light 295g/pair to just 218g. The Ctl. trail pedal offers a more substantial, but still quite minimal platform for a bit more lateral support.

Like other Wolf Tooth products, the Ctl., Alt, and Del. pedals come in black or bright anodised purple. All are machined, anodised and assembled in house in Minneapolis. All are $360 per set.

Endurance, in fancy Ti white Gravity in the CeraMag finish And a slightly narrower AllMtn in CeraMag

Leatt – Endurace, AllMtn, Gravity

While Wolf Tooth has spent decades inching its way into different market sectors, Leatt seems to have new products every season. The South African moto and mountain bike brand started its scientific approach to protective wear and continues to develop well-researched products to make cycling safer and better. Now that includes clipless pedals. There’s a trail, gravity and an XC version, both available at several different price points. Because safety shouldn’t be price-dependant.

Leatt’s Endurance pedal comes in titanium or CroMo axles and aluminium pedal body or a Ceramic Coated Magnesium (CeraMag) pedal body, depending on price point. The pedal body features a slightly wider platform to the double-sided clip-in mechanism, but keeps things minimalist. The AllMtn and Gravity versions offer more substantial platforms to the pedal body and both add four replaceable pins per side. Prices range from $220 for the Endurance 6.0 to $460 for the CeraMag Endurance 8.0Ti, with the AllMtn and Gravity 6.0 and 8.0 falling in-between those extremes. Weights are 298g for the Endurance 8.0Ti up to 419g for the Gravity 8.0

Chromag Pilot Chromag Pilot BA

Chromag – Pilot / Pilot BA

Whistler’s Chromag started with components decades ago. But it took until recently for the brand to release its first clipless pedals. The Pilot and Pilot BA tend towards the more aggressive side of riding, as you would expect for a pedal emerging from the burly riding in Chromag’s home town. Sizeable platforms, imposing pins (removable, and with adjustable height) and tough construction are prioritised over minimising weight, with the Pilot’s tipping the scales at 520g/pair. There’s four pins per side on the Pilots and five pints per side on the Pilot BA. Offered in a range of five colours to perfectly match your Chromag cockpit. The Pilot are $215/pair while the slightly more B.A. version are $225/pair.

OneUp mix a wide body with ... Sweet thinness

OneUp – Clip Pedals

Squamish, B.C.’s OneUp Components comes out swinging with its first clipless pedal, which are just called, quite plainly, “Clip Pedals.” While there’s no snazzy name, there are eight bright colours to keep you entertained. OneUp aims for a thin (14.4mm body, 28.6mm binding) but wide pedal body with four removable pins per side. This, and the 410g weight, aims for a balance between trail and gravity appeal. Chromoly steel axles and steel cleat mechanisms support a wide, light body.

OneUp offers the Clip Pedals for $219/pair, including its own SPD cleat design (it is also compatible with Shimano cleats)

Hope RC Hope TC Hope GC

Hope – Union RC, TC and GC

U.K. stalwarts of quality construction Hope Tech have a trio of clipless pedals to its range of brightly coloured components. Three pedals bodies, the Union Race, Union Trail and Union Gravity appeal to, well, their described markets. The same base design diverges according to discipline, though. The RC comes with a titanium axle as standard to keep weight light. The TC adds a platform and four pins per side. The GC gets serious with an additional foot plate option for more shoe-pedal contact and an aggressive seven pins per side on both pedals.

All three versions offer two cleats options to tune float and release angles to rider preference. The TC and GC start with a Chromoly axle, but with the option to upgrade to Ti. All pedal bodies are CNC machined in house in Hope’s Barnoldswick facility. All three are available in six colours, to match your brakes, hubs and whatever Hope parts are hanging off your frame already.

Pedals start at £160.00 for each model (around $315 in Canada) with the TC and GC adding an optional upgrade to a Ti spindle (included on the RC).