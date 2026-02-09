Sleeper makes up for cancelled Hardline finals

Red Bull Hardline finals may have been cancelled, but worry not. The Sleeper crew was hard at work all week in Tasmania. So, while we were forced to settle for results taken from seeding, and a “live” replay from seeding to match, at least we have a Sleeper Shreddit to make up for it.

And wow, is this one ever good. Sleeper never misses, sure. But give them a few massive jumps to really go for it and the crew absolutely nails it.

Red Bull Hardline 2026: Sleeper Shreddit

And, while we’re all here and making it through another Monday, here’s what ended up being Asa Vermette’s winning run.

Asa Vermette’s Winning Run from Red Bull Hardline 2026