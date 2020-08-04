“Solace” – Braydon Bringhurst floats big gaps to find peace of mind

You may not have heard of Braydon Bringhurst as a rider, but you can probably identify with his motivation in Solace. With the weight of 2020’s various misfortunes adding up, Bringhurst found himself heading into the woods to find positivity.

With Solace, Bringhurst is trying to share that sense of freedome he finds on his bike. And, hopefully, inspire others to do the same.

He also hits some really big canyon gaps, nose manuals and boosts some real big jumps.

Motivation, Bringhurst’s smooth style, and the unique family element mix in Solace. Togther, it makes it worth the watch.

Solace with Braydon Bringhurst

More from Canyon Bicycles:

““With the difficulties of 2020 there is no shortage of content that seems to push the dark and difficult realities of today,” says Braydon Bringhurst. “For me, it started with Kobe Bryant’s death and has only seemed to get worse…”

As a father of two, Bringhurst’s deepest desire is to provide opportunity for his daughters. Recognizing current issues, being mindful to never feed negativity, Bringhurst recognizes the unique opportunity to enjoy cycling in his life—at this extraordinary time in history.

“I am so fortunate to have my bicycle to get out and ride,” says Bringhurst, “For my soul.”

“The feeling of getting through an incredibly tough climb followed by the thrill and joy of the descent gives me hope,” says Bringhurst.

With Solace, Bringhurst set out to create inspiration for others and showcase the beautiful world that riding a bike can take you. “Biking isn’t changing the world,” says Bringhurst, “But it is helping me to get through these difficult times and my hope is that it inspires others to do the same.” “