Sound of Speed: Jesse Melamed unleashes in Pemberton

Whistler’s Jesse Melamed is one of the worlds fastest riders, consistently landing podium finishes at Enduro World Series races around the world. But what happens when the Rocky Mountain / Race Face rider is unleashed on his home trails?

Just a short drive from Whistler lies Pemberton, B.C. The small mountain town sits at the bast of some of the provinces steepest, loosest trails.

Notorious among these is “Cop Killer.” (Don’t be too put off by the name, there is apparently a reasonable story behind the name). With steep chutes and an possibly the most imposing rock slab in the area, it’s hard to ride, never mind ride fast.

Melamed, of course, tackles the trail at top speed. It’s all for the latest episode of Red Bull’s Sound of Speed series. And it is amazing.

Jesse Melamed: Sound of Speed