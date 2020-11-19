The Sound of (Swedish) Speed: Emil Johansson & Martin Söderström

What does speed sound like in Swedish? Emil Johansson and Martin Söderström give their emphatic answer in the latest installment of Red Bull’s Sound of Speed.

Sweden’s two slopestyle superstars head to Järvsö Bike Park for some late-season shredding. Armed with slopestyle bikes, Söderström and Johansson ride impossibly close while pulling wild moves. All, of course, at breakneck speeds.

It’s a thrilling ride and, at two minutes, short enough that you will have time for repeat viewings. Which are essential, if you’re going to try catch every trick and whip the two Swede’s cram into their segment.

Sound of Speed: Emil Johansson and Martin Söderström

More from Red Bull Bike:

