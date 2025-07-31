South Korea and Utah to host new world cup stops in 2026

The 2026 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series will open with a first: multi-format world cup racing in South Korea. This marks the series’ debut in Asia for both cross-country and downhill events. And the North American leg will add Utah’s Soldier Hollow to the roster—a venue with its own Olympic pedigree.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced two new venues this week. They confirmed both have signed multi-year deals to host UCI world cup events starting in 2026.

Asia welcomes world cup mountain biking

The season will kick off at Mona Yongpyong in South Korea. It’s best known as a winter Olympics venue from PyeongChang 2018. Now, it’s set to host cross-country Olympic (XCO), short track (XCC) and downhill (DHI) racing. It’s the first UCI world cup DH round in Asia in 25 years.

“This is the first time ever we’re bringing the cross-country Olympic format to Asia,” said Chris Ball, vice president of cycling events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe. “It’s a venue with proven Olympic credentials, and it’ll connect new fans to the sport right from the start of the season.”

Utah steps up for cross-country

Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah will host XCC and XCO rounds as part of the North American leg. The venue staged the 2024 Pan American mountain bike championships. It’s will host events at the 2034 winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Known for its altitude, open terrain and history of elite competition, Soldier Hollow adds another top-tier stop to the growing World Cup circuit.

More dates still to come

The exact schedule for both new venues is coming with the full 2026 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series calendar in the coming weeks. Ball hinted there’s more to look forward to: “These new venues show our commitment to growing the sport and delivering the best possible race experiences for riders, teams and fans alike. We can’t wait to share the full calendar.”